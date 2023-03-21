Monthly Visitor Arrivals First Exceed a Million in Three Years

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announced that Hong Kong saw a provisional visitor arrival of 1.462 million in February, a triple of that in January. The figure first exceeded one million since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020 and is equivalent to about 30% of that before the pandemic.

Among the arrivals, Mainland visitors shows a significant increase. Other short-haul visitors mainly came from Southeast Asia. Share of leisure visitors is also on a continuous rise.

More offers for “Hong Kong Goodies” visitor consumption vouchers

The HKTB gives out “Hong Kong Goodies” visitor consumption vouchers jointly with merchants across the city, introducing more attractive offers constantly. Latest editions include offers totalling to HK$20 million from the MTR, including 100,000 airport express tickets, 100,000 tourist day passes, and 100,000 coupons of RMB30 discount on High Speed Rail tickets. The Hong Kong Jockey Club also offers 2,000 sets of HK$430 Tourist Packs.

Starting from April, the number of outlets offering “Hong Kong Goodies” will also be doubled from the current 1,500 to around 3,000. Visitors can redeem the coupons for the latest rewards, or welcome drinks at selected bars, restaurants and hotels, or offers at various attractions, retail and dining outlets to enjoy a HK$100 discount off their purchases.

Mr Dane Cheng, HKTB Executive Director, said, “With more enriched offers, the ‘Hong Kong Goodies’ allow visitors not only to enjoy a more convenient and cosier trip, but also to explore the city’s unique experiences. The HKTB thanks the MTR, the Hong Kong Jockey Club and all participating trade partners for their support in sending our warmest welcomes to our guests and demonstrating Hong Kong’s hospitality spirits.”

Through various websites and travel agents around the world, the HKTB offers the visitor consumption coupons to visitors purchasing Hong Kong travel products. Visitors can also collect the “Hong Kong Goodies” at five of HKTB Visitor Centres, including the ones at Heung Yuen Wai/Liantang Control Point, arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport Arrival Hall, Star Ferry Pier at Tsim Sha Tsui, arrival hall of West Kowloon High Speed Rail Station and the Passenger Clearance Building at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Website: https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/deals/hkgoodies.html

