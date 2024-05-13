The Pavilions Amsterdam, the Toren Completes Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice ‘Best of the Best’ Awards

Boutique luxury hotel The Pavilions Amsterdam, The Toren has been named the number one hotel in The Netherlands in Tripadvisor’s® Travelers’ Choice® Awards ‘Best of the Best’ for 2024 - the third year running that the hotel has claimed top spot.

The highest level of Tripadvisor’s awards, ‘Best of the Best’ winners are among the top 1 percent of listings around the world on Tripadvisor. As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travellers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of travellers’ favourites.

Set within two 17th Century canal houses - once the scene for the flamboyant lives of Dutch merchants – on the former site of Amsterdam’s first university, The Pavilions Amsterdam, The Toren is just a stone’s throw from the cosy cafes, eclectic shops and buzzing nightlife of The Jordaan. The Toren’s decadent décor includes a 60sqm Rembrandt-inspired mural on the ceiling of its lounge bar, painted by art students from Leiden University - the same institution in which the Netherlands’ very own ‘Old Master’ was enrolled.

“Congratulations to The Pavilions Amsterdam, The Toren on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best for 2024,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. Travelers rely on Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists to help them navigate the myriad things to see, eat and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.”

Coinciding with its latest accolade, The Pavilions Amsterdam, The Toren has launched a new ‘Luxury Canal View’ package offering guests the ultimate romantic experience of Amsterdam. Prices start from €701++ (approx. GBP602++) per room per night based on two sharing Deluxe Canal View or Special Canal View accommodation, including a welcome drink and à la carte breakfast.

Guests booking any room type at The Pavilions Amsterdam, The Toren for two or more nights can also explore the best of Amsterdam with a complimentary 24hr I amsterdam City Card, giving them access to all major highlights and more than 70 museums, city-wide public transport, a canal cruise and bicycle rent. Alternatively, guests staying for three nights or more can choose complimentary private car transfers from the airport or cruise terminal instead.

For further information and reservations visit www.pavilionshotels.com/amsterdam/thetoren or email [email protected].