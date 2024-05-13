Maldives’ First Women’s Midlife Wellbeing Retreat Returns to Amilla Maldives from 1 – 31 July 2024

Following the success of last year’s pioneering menopause wellbeing retreat, Amilla Maldives is set to welcome back women’s health and nutrition coach Claire O’Sullivan from 1 to 31 July 2024 for the second edition of its Maldives-first Pause Retreat.

Ranging from three- and one-day retreats to individual workshops, coaching and mindful movement sessions, the flexible array of programming has been carefully designed to support women to discover natural ways to boost female hormones, while educating and empowering them to adapt to this natural biological process.

Specialising in perimenopause and menopause, Claire is passionate about helping women gain a deep comprehension about the health and wellbeing challenges they may face in midlife. With an extensive, holistic understanding of health, lifestyle, and nutritional insights tailored to empower menopausal women, Claire helps to foster transformative changes that can mitigate hormonal imbalances and reduce the unpleasant symptoms that can result, from hot flushes, mood swings, disrupted sleep and brain fog, to weight gain and anxiety. At Amilla’s individually tailored Pause Retreats, women can equip themselves with the skills and knowledge to adapt to these changes in a healthy and positive way, allowing them to achieve optimal wellbeing.

During her residency at Amilla Maldives, Claire will offer fully immersive bespoke three- and one-day Wellness Retreat programmes that cater specifically to the needs of each guest. For guests who want to create a space in their holiday to reconnect with mind, body and soul, the one-day Wellness Retreat (USD570++ / approx. GBP457++ per person) begins with a Yogalates class and introduction to the retreat, followed by a workshop where guests can make their own organic spa products. The morning concludes with 1-2-1 coaching sessions with Claire, followed by breathwork and guided meditation. After a nutritious lunch, the afternoon begins with a mindful walk followed by private use of the wellness suite and a reflexology for wellbeing session at Amilla’s Javvu Spa.

The three-day Wellness Retreat (USD1,1470++ / approx. GBP1,178++ per person) begins with Nutrition and Nourish, where guests are guided in picking and preparing ingredients for a wholesome lunch in the serene surrounds of the resort’s Mystique Garden. On day two, Mindful Movement empowers guests to improve self-care and mindfulness through yoga; before the programme concludes on the third day with Finding Your Calm, including gentle movement, breathwork and resilience building.

As well as the retreat packages, guests will also be able to choose freely from a range of ‘a la carte’ workshops, sessions and therapies offered by Claire. These include 60-minute private wellness consultations (USD225++ / approx. GBP182++ per person), in which guests can gain a deeper understanding of how to improve their health and develop strategies to reach their wellness goals.

Wellness Coaching for Self-Empowerment (60 minutes, USD225++ / approx. GBP182++ per person) encourages guests to explore the power and potential of a daily routine founded on the three M’s: Meditation, Mindset and Movement. The Food is Nature’s Medicine workshop (USD165++ / approx. GBP133++ per person) focuses on how to harness the healing power of food for holistic well-being. Over 45 insightful minutes, participants will learn about mindful eating practices and knowledge of food as a prevention tool for longevity, as well as practical tips for healthy living.

The Mindful Movement workshop (USD165++/ approx. GBP133++ per person) encourages guests to explore the mind-body connection through intentional motion and mindful practices to foster inner harmony and self-discovery. Through this transformative journey, participants can discover their full physical and emotional potential.

The Resilience Building workshop (USD165++/ approx. GBP133++ per person) meanwhile is a 45-minute session that provides a deeper understanding of frameworks for thriving in adversity. Participants have the opportunity to learn how to cultivate resilience, equip themselves with a diverse array of coping strategies, and build social support networks to foster the adaptability to bounce back from setbacks and embrace life’s challenges with courage as well as confidence.

Additionally, throughout her residency Claire will also offer complimentary 30-minute self-care and stress management workshops for thriving through menopause.

Claire’s fully personalised retreats, workshops and sessions can also be adapted for male guests seeking to reconnect with mind, body and soul. Further information regarding the ‘Pause Retreat’ with Claire O’Sullivan at Amilla Maldives can be found here.

Red Savannah (01242 787800, redsavannah.com) is currently offering 20 percent off a seven-night stay at Amilla Maldives. Prices start from GBP5,258 per person, including Sunset Water Pool Villa accommodation for two sharing; daily breakfast; return flights from Heathrow to Male (via Doha); return seaplane transfers; and all taxes. Subject to availability. Price shown based on 5 July departure.