The Nordic Region’s Hidden Gem for LGBTQIA+: Discover Finland

Its landscapes and sites are unique, ranging from the calm Lapland to the largest archipelago in the world.

SchengenVisaInfo.com says that Finland is not just about beautiful sights. It’s also one of the most welcoming destinations for LGBTQIA+ members.

“Not only is Finland a safe travel destination, but also an extremely beautiful one. The peace, calm, and vastness of nature are unparalleled. From Helsinki, the capital of Finland, it only takes an hour to the middle of a national park,” Hannu Medina, the Founder of We Speak Gay and Gay Travel Finland mentioned.

According to a report by the Willams Institute, Finland is one of the most tolerant countries in the world when it comes to the rights of LBTQIA+ people.

The survey, which gathered responses from respondents from all 175 countries, revealed that Iceland, the Netherlands and Norway were the countries with the highest acceptance levels from 2014 to 2017. Canada, Spain, Canada, and the Netherlands also ranked highly. The same study shows that the most accepting nations are becoming more accepting with time.

“Yet, while Finland is often seen as an oasis for peace and calm, it does also turn up. The number of gay bars is internationally on the decline in most big cities, but not in Helsinki. Our numbers are going up, and we are, in fact, getting the largest gay club, DTM, in Finland in the Meatpacking District in Helsinki this summer,” Medina concludes.

In Finland, pride festivals are held in the summer, especially in Helsinki, Turku, and Tampere. However, they are also celebrated in smaller towns, where there are more than 40 events.

Tom of Finland, an exhibition that opens on April 28 at the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma, in Helsinki, highlights Touko Laaksonen’s artistic mastery.

Kuori is another place worth visiting during your trip to Finland. It is a vegetarian and vegan restaurant owned by a woman and LBTQIA+ in Turku. The restaurant offers a menu of raw ingredients composed by women, as well as unisex toilets. It also hosts parties every Wednesday.

Aurora holidays in Utsjoki are also worth considering, since visitors can travel with the most LGBTQIA+ friendly operator of all Lapland. Aurora Holidays, located in Utsjoki offers visitors a once-in-a lifetime experience of Northern Lights hunting and outdoor activities in Finnish Lapland.



Source: schengenvisainfo.com