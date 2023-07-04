Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition on 2nd September

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club (EFC), the 20th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2023), will be held from 2 to 8 September 2023.

The exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in the Middle East and Africa, will feature 11 diverse sectors, including arts and crafts, equestrian, falconry, hunting tourism and safari, hunting and camping equipment, hunting and shooting sports guns and equipment, preservation of environment and cultural heritage, outdoor leisure vehicle and equipment, veterinary products and services, fishing equipment and marine sports, and media.

The Higher Organising Committee of ADIHEX announced that the exhibition will be held over a period of seven days for the third time in its history, in response to the demands of both visitors and exhibitors. Local, regional, and international companies have praised this qualitative shift within the exhibition development strategy, reflecting the increasing public turnout, and meeting the aspirations of falconry, hunting, equestrian and heritage enthusiasts.

Several interactive digital services and promotional benefits were announced through the official website of ADIHEX to ensure a smooth and exceptional experience for all exhibitors.

Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of ADIHEX, the Secretary General of the EFC, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him, and to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club, for the great support provided by Their Highnesses the Sheikhs to the exhibition, and for all the local efforts that contribute to the protection of the Emirati and human heritage.

He expressed his contentment with the various successes of ADIHEX, and its rich program with its many features, shows, and workshops that succeeded in attracting a wide audience. He emphasised that the next edition would witness the presence of many new products, innovations, and features that meet the aspirations of exhibitors and visitors interested in the sectors of the largest hunting, equestrian, and heritage preservation exhibition in the Middle East and Africa.

The next edition of ADIHEX will be organised by the Emirates Falconers Club, under the theme “Sustainability and Heritage… A Reborn Aspiration”, with the official sponsorship of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC), and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) where the event takes place. Whereas the golden sponsor is the German company SCHIWY, the sector sponsor is Caracal International LLC, and the official automotive industry partner is ARB UAE.

The supporting partners of ADIHEX are the Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Police, the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee, the Emirates Heritage Club, the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and the British Chamber of Commerce in Abu Dhabi. The industry partners are the International Association for Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey, the European Foundation for Falconry and Conservation, the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, Dubai International Horse Fair, The Game Fair – France, and JAGD & HUND in Germany, and the American Chambers of Commerce in the Emirates. In addition to the visitor experience partners are Mohamed bin Zayed Falconry & Desert Physiognomy School, and the Arabian Saluki Center in Abu Dhabi.

It is noteworthy that more than 900 companies and brands from 58 countries participated in the last edition, over an area exceeding 60,000 square meters, and provided about 150,000 visitors with the latest technologies, innovations, and trends in falconry, hunting, and equestrian industry, including hunting and camping equipment, accessories, as well as falconry tools and traditional and modern hunting methods, in addition to the best hunting destinations in the world.

The last edition of ADIHEX hosted 127 speakers who participated in presenting their techniques, skills, visions, and professional experience through 134 specialised workshops that represented a source of knowledge, awareness, and a means for business success and development. The workshops were categorised into four educational platforms: sustainability, outdoor adventures, arts and crafts, and connect with nature.

More than 100 live performances of birds of prey, Salukis, and police dogs (K9) were also held, along with exciting heritage and sports shows that enhanced the exhibition’s attractiveness, in addition to educational activities and innovative artistic, cultural, and scientific competitions which attracted hundreds of competitors.

The auctions of camels and falcons were among the noticeable features of the event, and provided a valuable opportunity to get closely acquainted with some of the most important pillars of Emirati and Arab heritage and authentic traditions.