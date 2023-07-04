Its landscapes and sites are unique, ranging from the calm Lapland to the largest archipelago in the

Hilton has once again been named the most valuable hotel brand in the world, remaining above its pre-pandemic brand value and topping the Brand Finance Hotels 50 ranking with $11.7 billion in brand value.

In addition to being named the most valuable brand, seven other Hilton brands were also included among the Hotels 50 ranking including Hampton by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brands.

Over the past year, Hilton has grown its leading brand portfolio while continuing to deliver exceptional and memorable experiences to guests across the world. In 2022, Hilton opened its 7,000th hotel worldwide, surpassed 150 million Hilton Honors members and welcomed nearly 200 million guests while launching two new brands, Spark by Hilton and a new extended-stay brand with the working title Project H3 by Hilton.

“We believe our success really lies in our ability to innovate and deliver new products, programs, and services that meet guests’ changing needs while delivering on Hilton’s promise of an exceptional stay,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “Building brands is what we do best at Hilton, and we are proud of our rich history of delivering some of the best products in the hospitality business.”

In addition to solidifying its top ranking as the most valuable brand, Hilton was also ranked as having the highest Sustainability Perceptions Value (SPV). Brand Finance’s Sustainability Perceptions Value indicates the amount of brand value attributed to sustainability perceptions.

Through Travel With Purpose, Hilton’s environmental, social and governance strategy, the company is working to drive responsible travel globally while enhancing its long-term value. As the first global hospitality company to have its emissions targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Hilton is focused on reducing its emissions, creating engines of opportunity within its communities and preserving the destinations where Hilton guests and team members live, work and travel.

The Brand Finance Global 500 rankings assess the value of brands globally based on their financial strength and brand equity. Hilton’s world-class brand portfolio is comprised of more than 7,215 properties, in 122 countries and territories.

To learn more about the Brand Finance Global 500 2023 rankings, click here. https://brandirectory.com/rankings/global/