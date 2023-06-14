The Ned Doha Welcomes Guests from across the Region with Summer Offers

The Ned Doha, inspired by the 1970s era, announced new summer experiences for guests from across the region available from June 1 to August 31st, 2023.

Founded in London in 2017, The Ned is a hotel and members’ club. It expanded in 2022 with The Ned NoMad in New York and recently welcomed The Ned Doha, marking the hotel’s third location and its first outpost in the Middle East. The Ned Doha embraces its own architectural significance and history while upholding the core ethos of the brand. Overlooking the Arabian Gulf and Doha’s skyline, the hotel offers seven public restaurants, 90 bedrooms and suites, a pool, Ned’s Club Spa and Gym, salon, as well as event venues.

The Ned Doha presents two packages for bedrooms and suites available to guests visiting Doha from across the region this summer. Starting from 1200 QAR per room per night, the Room Package includes daily breakfast and dinner for two. Guests can also extend their stay with a late check-out until 3pm.

The Suite Package starts from 1800 QAR per room per night, with a minimum stay of two nights. It also features in-room flowers, daily breakfast for two, and a dinner for two in the suite. Furthermore, the package offers a couples’ massage at Ned’s Club Spa, as well as a late check out until 3pm, allowing guests to make the most out of their stay.

In addition, The Ned Doha offers family room packages designed to accommodate the needs of both small and large families. Starting at 1800 QAR per night, the Ned Family package provides two connected rooms with complimentary breakfast for four adults/children. For those desiring sea views, the Ned Family Sea View offer presents two connected sea view rooms at a special inclusive rate of 2200 QAR per night, with breakfast for four adults/children. Additionally, the Two Bedroom Suite offer extends a connecting suite and room and starts at 3200 QAR per night, including breakfast for four adults/children. Experience the Two Bedroom Sea View Suite, starting at 4200 QAR per night, which includes a suite connected to a room and breakfast for four adults/children.

Catering to larger groups, The Ned Doha presents the Three Bedroom Suite Offer, featuring a suite connected to two rooms at 4700 QAR per night, inclusive of breakfast for six adults/children. These offers are valid for stays between 1 June and 31 August 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the special offers, Niels Kristensen, General Manager of The Ned Doha, said: “Being the first Ned hotel in the Middle East, we take great pride in building strong relationships with our guests from neighbouring countries. We aim to provide an experience exclusively designed for them, and we look forward to welcoming them and establishing a relationship that extends beyond their stay.”

Situated in the heart of Doha, The Ned Doha’s location offers easy access to major attractions and a 15-minute ride away from Hamad International Airport. Guests have the opportunity to explore the city of Doha and tour its numerous attractions, whether exploring cultural landmarks and museums, enjoying the culinary scene, water sports, or beaches.

Originally designed by the esteemed Lebanese architect William Sednaoui in the 1970s, the hotel offers vistas of the Arabian Gulf and city parklands.

To make a reservation for the stay or for further enquiries, please visit thened.com, call +974 4406 1111 or WhatsApp +974 5117 6558.