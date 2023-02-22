The Leading Hotels of the World Welcomes Eight New Member Hotels to its Portfolio

Offering travelers exclusive access to the largest collection of independent, luxury hotels in the world, The Leading Hotels of the World is delighted to welcome eight new member hotels to its portfolio.

This season’s collection includes three new hotel openings, demonstrating a boom in luxury hospitality globally. The new openings include a stylish city pad in Milan, futuristic desert dens in Arizona, and a Belle Epoque gem on the French Riviera.

“2023 has started with strong momentum, following Leading Hotels’ banner year in 2022. The range of visionary new hotel openings and ambitious renovations show that the independent hotel sector is currently brimming with energy. Alongside exemplary design and delivery, luxury travelers are looking for unique-in-destination concepts and unmatched experiences. Our carefully curated new members perfectly demonstrate these qualities,” said Deniz Omurgonulsen, Vice President, Membership, The Leading Hotels of the World. “This cohort includes our first LHW hotels in new destinations: Arizona, USA, and Belek in Turkey. LHW continues to empower independent, innovative and family-owned hotels that are tailored to curious travelers’ desires.”

Each new hotel can be booked on LHW.com where travelers can sign up for a complimentary Leaders Club membership. This entitles members to exclusive preview offers such as Leaders Club First Look— including round-trip airport or rail station transfers, guaranteed upgrades at check-in, and flexible check-in and check-out. The global loyalty program offers benefits at the entire LHW collection, including free breakfast, room upgrades, and rewards points to use towards future bookings.

United States

Architecturally-designed private ‘Atriums’ with dramatic desert views Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel Arizona (Sedona, Arizona, USA) NEW OPENING February 2023

A first of its kind in the US, Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel is set on three rugged acres amongst Sedona, Arizona’s iconic red rock monoliths. It is uniquely designed to blend in with the desert topography and offer guests the opportunity to intimately experience the natural beauty of one of the world’s most stunning locations. The hotel’s 40 cubed-shaped, Atriums exemplify elegant minimalism with bronzed glass and metal exteriors that reflect the surrounding landscape. Expertly placed piers elevate the structures above the ground to minimize the impact on the land and maximize the property’s dramatic, 360-degree panoramic views. With contemporary, elemental interiors and private rooftop decks that put the Dark Sky city’s beaming stars on full display, the sleek design embodies a tranquil, lavish hideaway and the utmost in luxurious accommodations. Ambiente is committed to providing a sustainable destination for global travelers that is harmonious with the environment.

Exclusive, all-residences enclave

Espacio The Jewel of Waikiki (Honolulu, Hawaii)

An exceptional jewel of a property on Honolulu’s legendary Waikiki beach, this property brings a new level of privacy and luxury to Hawaii by offering just nine luxurious multi-bedroom residences with their own butler service. Each two or three bedroom accommodation occupies an entire floor and delivers unrivalled views of the Pacific Ocean via floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies. Beyond their full-service private residence, guests also have access to a rooftop infinity swimming pool, carefully customized treatments at the ESPACIO spa; and Franco-Japanese fine dining at Mugen restaurant, courtesy of visionary chef Jason Yamaguchi.

Europe

Deluxe Alpine retreat with sensational spa and sport

Alpin Resort Sacher Seefeld (Tirol, Austria)

Immersed in the natural splendor of the Austrian countryside, this storied and sensational family-owned retreat has just completed intensive renovations, extensions and refinements. 81 individually designed suites and rooms and 54,000 square feet of wellness space offer a generous and timeless, alpine haven for mind, body and spirit. The warmth of Tyrolean hospitality meets the elegance of chic Alpine style, blending natural materials with contemporary flair. From award-winning dining that highlights the authentic flavors of Tyrol, to an expansive wellness complex, guests can enjoy a seemingly endless array of on-property amenities. Summertime is perfect for hiking between Alpine huts through flower-filled pastures or taking a guided e-bike tour of the mountains. In Winter choose cross country skiing with access to over 150 miles of perfectly prepared trails including two illuminated night trails, snow shoeing and the Olympic-grade ski slopes of Seefeld.

Rejuvenated Riviera Belle with wellness at its core

Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel (Nice, France) NEW OPENING 2023

Epitomizing the dazzling glamour of the French Riviera, this new 151-room Anantara hotel is set within the Belle Epoque architecture of Jean-Antoine Scoffiera in a freshy-renovated landmark, steps away from the Jardin Albert and the palm-lined beaches of the Promenade de Anglais. Since it first opened in 1848, the iconic hotel has played host to a collection of famed artists, politicians, and cultural luminaries. It remains a destination immersed in the beautiful coastline and elegance of the Cote d’Azur, featuring contemporary styling and gilded glamour by David Collins Studio and TBC Interiorismo. A serene retreat with five treatment rooms, a sauna and hammam, the Anantara Spa delivers Riviera-inspired wellness, using the aromas of essential oils from nearby Grasse and beauty treatments by Haute Cosmetics brand: Thalion. On the rooftop, SEEN BY Olivier restaurant and bar blends striking views, imaginative mixology and gastronomic discoveries masterminded by Portuguese chef-entrepreneur, Olivier da Costa. Beyond the hotel, Riviera experiences are also crafted with care, including learning the art of glass blowing in the medieval, Alpes-Maritimes village of Biot, tracing the footsteps of Coco Chanel to her official Nice residence and running the seafront Promenade with a personal trainer.

A celebration of Milanese art and design, in stylish Brera

Casa Baglioni (Milan, Italy) NEW OPENING 2023

Within walking distance of Milan’s chic-est galleries, boutiques, bars and antique shops, this Brera-neighborhood hotel is ode to 1960’s Italian style. 30 rooms and suites showcase the very best mid-century design inspiration, re-imagined by a host of Made-in-Italy talent including architects Spagnulo & Partners, lighting by heritage brand Panzeri and customized fabrics and furniture. Every aspect is crafted and curated by interior designer Gala Rotelli, down to creative travel experiences and private tours. Follow in the footsteps of polymath Gio Ponti, explore the refined ceramic arts at Villa Necchi, or discover the artists of the Brera School. Italian Michelin-starred chef Claudio Sadler is at the helm of the hotel’s destination restaurant, and a modernist wine cellar offers tastings of more than 850 Italian and International vintages.

Sea-view suites on Sicily’s sparkling bay

Mazzarò Sea Palace (Taormina, Sicily, Italy)

Located on one of the prettiest bays in Sicily with its own private beach club, this 70-room resort is a luxurious little hideaway within easy reach of lively Taormina. Each room, decorated in a relaxed, contemporary aesthetic, has a dreamy view of the cerulean sea. The scenic pool, solarium and Hyd’Or spa offer moments of tranquillity and wellbeing. Crafted wellness programs feature natural ingredients like Sicilian mud and locally-grown citrus, focusing on beauty and health benefits. Panoramic Armònia restaurant promises Sicilian flavors in a sophisticated seaside setting, while Amarè Bar offers chic cocktails. Just steps away from the hotel is a quirky cable car to the historic town center of Taormina with its perfectly preserved Greek Theatre. Private boat trips can be arranged to Isola Bella and the surrounding Natural Marine Reserve.

Frescoed Florentine mansion steps from cultural highlights

Relais Santa Croce by Baglioni Hotels (Florence, Italy) Re-opening 2023

Featuring original frescoed ceilings and lavishly furnished interiors, this just-renovated 18th century, 24-room, noble mansion, is one of Florence’s most intimate and historic hotels. Set amid the lively arts district of Santa Croce, the hotel is steeped in the stories of history’s most renowned artists and is only steps away from the home of Michelangelo and a trove of cultural landmarks that include the Piazza della Signoria, Palazzo Vecchio, and the Uffizi Gallery. Two restaurants: Guelfi e Ghibellini which presents Tuscan traditions with creativity and warmth, and the three-Michelin starred Enoteca Pinchiorri serves haute cuisine and gastronomic experiences. From a hot-air balloon tour over the Tuscan landscape to a private concert in the hotel’s wood-beamed music room, extraordinary experiences are delivered with thought and imagination. The hotel re-opens this spring after extensive renovations.

Luxury all-inclusive resort promising a world of entertaining family-friendly facilities

The Montgomerie Golf Club by Maxx Royal Resorts (Belek, Turkey)

On an idyllic Mediterranean bay and set within the prestigious Montgomerie Golf Club, the 512-room lavish resort features stylish suites and private villas with the unlimited service of the “Maxx Inclusive” concept. The complex offers an impressive selection of 14 on-property dining experiences, including three gourmet restaurants, a patisserie and ten bars. Beyond its outstanding connection to a world-class golf course, the property also promises an array of family-friendly entertainment, ranging from music, acrobatic displays, tennis courts, multiple swimming pools, an aquapark and MaxxiLand wonderland for children.