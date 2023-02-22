GEORGIA, THE HOST COUNTRY OF ITB BERLIN, PRESENTS A WEALTH OF ACTIVITIES AND ATTRACTIONS

’Infinite Hospitality’ is the slogan of the host country of ITB Berlin 2023 – Events will kick off with the opening press conference and opening gala on 6 March – A wealth of displays and events in hub27, Hall 4.1., Entrance South and throughout the ITB Berlin Convention – Culinary attractions and handicrafts: daily activities on the Georgian stand – Representation devoted to MICE audiences in Hall 3.1

The stage is set for Georgia, the host country of ITB Berlin. From 7 to 9 March 2023 at ITB Berlin, the World’s Largest Travel Trade Show, taking as its slogan ’Infinite Hospitality’, the Georgian National Tourism Administration (GNTA) will be making an impressive appearance featuring a wide range of tourism attractions and many activities and events.

Events kick off with the opening press conference and the official opening gala on 6 March, the eve of the show

On 6 March 2023, events will kick off with the official opening press conference at 10 a.m. at the Palais am Funkturm with H.E Mr. Levan Davitashvili, Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, and the festive opening gala at 6 p.m. at the CityCube Berlin. Throughout the trade show Georgia will be widely represented on the exhibition grounds in both hub27, Hall 4.1 and Entrance South.

At the official opening show on the evening of 6 March 2023, all stage events will take place under the heading ’Infinite Georgian Culture – from the beginnings of viniculture to modern avant-garde art’. The brilliant presentations will be contemporary in style and present masterpieces of various genres of Georgia’s performing arts, including ethno jazz, classical and electronic music, part-singing, as well as the Georgian National Ballet.

Culinary attractions and handicrafts: daily activities on the stand in hub27

Around 80 exhibitors from the tourism, hotel and aviation industries will be represented on Georgia’s stand occupying around 705 square metres and two floors in hub27. The official opening tour of ITB Berlin will as always take place on the morning of the first day of the show, 7 March 2023, on the stand of the host country with an official ribbon cutting ceremony, attended by the Prime Minister of Georgia, the Governing Mayor of Berlin, the Secretary-General of UNWTO and the Managing Director of Messe Berlin. Daily activities on Georgia’s stand will include culinary masterclasses, handicraft workshops and a calligraphy masterclass (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), at which Georgian Saperavi wine will also be served.

In addition, the host country will also be represented in Hall 4.1, home of the Youth Travel and Accommodation and Adventure Travel and Responsible Tourism segments. On 7 March 2023 at 2 p.m., a representative of Georgia will open the stand there with a speech. Moreover, The Panel Discussion: “Adventurous Georgia – Possibilities, Offers and Challenges” will be held at the Lighthouse Stage in Hall 4.1b, where the audience will have the chance to get more information about adventure tourism potential of Georgia, new initiatives and opportunities, sustainable development vision as wall es experience Georgia’s gorgeous hiking regions, dense forests and exciting nature parks.

Additional events featuring the host country Georgia at ITB Berlin

Visitors to the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show can look forward to more events featuring this year’s host country at ITB Berlin. At the ITB Berlin Convention, Georgia will be taking part in the Ministers Round Table: “Ministers Round Table: Mastering Transformation on a Global Scale” on 7 March 2023 from 1 to 1.45 p.m. in Hall 7.1. On Tuesday, 7 March 2023, from 10.30 to 11.10 a.m., the ITB Berlin Convention session “Gender Equality in Tourism” will welcome a representative from Georgia to the podium of the “Green Stage” in Hall 3.1.

On 7 March 2023 at 3 p.m.at the CityCube Berlin (Room M6), Georgia will extend an invitation to a press conference at which, as part of a national presentation, it will present the country along with tourism highlights. In the framework of the event Mariam Kvrivishvili, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, will provide the audience with significant information about Georgia’s tourism potential, namely, developments and trends, offerings and competitive tourism products, new policies and initiatives to support the sustainable tourism development.

On Wednesday, 8 March, the host country will be hosting a networking event at its stand in hub27 from 3 to 4 pm. In Hall 5.3, in the Hybrid Studio, a session on “Discovering Adventure Tourism in Georgia” will be held from 2 to 3 pm. Speakers include Urs Wellauer, President of the Intl. Federation of Mountain Guides Association IFMGA, Nick Paliani, freeride skier and IFMGA mountain guide, and la Tabagari, Chair of the Georgian Incoming Tour Operators/ GM of the Lost Ridge Group.

At the south entrance to the exhibition grounds, visitors to ITB Berlin can look forward daily to DJ music and coffee from 9.30 to 11 a.m. as well as music and Georgian wine from 4.30 to 6 p.m.

Representation devoted to MICE audiences in Hall 3.1

At the MICE HUB in Hall 3.1, the Convention and Exhibition Bureau of Georgia (GCEB) will highlight the country’s potential in the MICE sector as well as possibilities for collaboration. Representatives of the GCEB will hold national presentations twice daily. The Convention and Exhibition Bureau of Georgia (GCEB) belongs to the Georgian Tourism Board and the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development. The GCEB was set up in 2016 and is a member-based organisation which aims to establish Georgia as an attractive MICE destination on the global business travel map. Its main goal is to increase the number of international events, conferences and meetings in Georgia.