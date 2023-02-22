KLM Royal Dutch Airlines appoints new leadership to strengthen brand and customer experience

Effective 1 March 2023, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will add two new members to its Board of Managing Directors, bringing the total number to five. As Chief People Officer (CPO), Miriam Kartman will be responsible for KLM’s Human Resources policy, while Barry ter Voert will become Chief Experience Officer (CXO) and EVP of Business Development. He will be responsible for the KLM brand, customer experience and developing KLM’s business model.

Marjan Rintel, President & CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines: “Our customers want to travel with us and see the world. We consider it our responsibility to lead the drive towards making air transport more sustainable and we want to remain an appealing airline to our customers and employees. To achieve our ambitions, we are investing in new products, services and technological innovations. We will be tackling this challenge with full conviction in the years ahead! I am delighted that Miriam and Barry will be bringing their strengths to our team. Their expertise and experience assure us of focus and control in all areas of strategic priority for KLM, making us more agile and swifter in our response.”

Barry ter Voert joined KLM as a management trainee 26 years ago. Having held a wide array of positions in the commercial domain, he was most recently vice president of Revenue Management and senior vice president for Europe at Air France-KLM. “I am looking forward to working with KLM colleagues to strengthen the KLM brand and further enhance customer experience. I am also very conscious of the challenge we face to develop a sustainable business model that meets the changing requirements of our customers and other stakeholders.” Ter Voert will head the departments of Mainport Strategy, Fleet Development, Network Planning, Alliances, Customer Experience and Information Services.

Miriam Kartman has participated in board meetings for some time. She brings a wealth of HR experience to the board, gained at various divisions and in the operational domain (OCC and Inflight Services). Her new appointment as CPO will augment the team and formalise the current way of working. “We are on the right track, but we are still facing significant personnel challenges. The KLM of the future needs its crew of around 30,000 more than ever before. These people make KLM what it is and we want to continue to be an attractive employer for each and every one of them. My teams and I will be focussing on various major themes in the coming years. This includes the challenges of staff recruitment and retention in today’s tight job market, as well as making the workplace more inclusive and addressing the question of how we can employ our people better, longer and more enjoyably. I am looking forward to taking this role on the board and am confident that we will take the right steps together.”

Marjan Rintel: “We have taken major steps in recent years and have worked on building the KLM of the future. Now our board of directors is complete, we can continue and accelerate on our journey.”

Non-statutory directors

The board of (statutory) directors currently consists of CEO Marjan Rintel, COO Maarten Stienen and CFO Erik Swelheim. The two new directors will be non-statutory directors.