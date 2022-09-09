THE LANGHAM, SEATTLE HOTEL & RESIDENCES TO OPEN IN ICONIC DOWNTOWN LOCATION

Langham Hospitality Group announces that it will own and manage a new luxury hotel and branded residences in downtown Seattle, USA, slated to open in 2026. The Langham, Seattle and The Langham Residences will be housed in a new 42-story building rising up from the iconic façade of the Terminal Sales Annex Building built in 1916 which is a designated Seattle landmark.

The Langham, Seattle and The Langham Residences, Seattle takes this location and landmark icon and reinvents it as a mixed use development which will capture the soul of the Pacific North West, using its dramatic landscape as inspiration to create memorable guest experiences and exceptional placemaking.

“We look forward to bringing The Langham’s luxury hospitality, which celebrates the everyday, to the heart of Seattle’s central business district at this storied location and building great memories for our guests and the community,” said Brett Butcher, Chief Executive Officer, Langham Hospitality Group. “The Langham, Seattle and its residences will be a powerful testimony to how intelligently-designed mixed-use developments can create exceptional value.”

Iconic Tower Design

Using Seattle’s past to form the foundation of the future, The Langham, Seattle will take a forward-thinking approach to its development with the majority of hotel rooms and suites enjoying views of the celebrated Puget Sound.

The design for The Langham, Seattle comes from an unlikely pairing of regional geology and Seattle historical architecture, focused on the elegance of verticality and elegant restraint. Renowned architect, Kengo Kuma & Associates took inspiration from the silhouettes of Pacific Northwest basalt sea stack formations—large columnar rock shaped by forces of water, wind, and time—as well as the arrangement of telescopic volumes seen in Seattle’s 1920s Art Deco architecture. Kengo Kuma and his team distilled these to the essence of vertical lines and subtle facets to catch the light of the environment.

It also places at the centre of this composition the culturally significant 1916 Bebb & Gould building, the Terminal Sales Annex (formerly Puget Sound News), a hinge between Belltown and Downtown Seattle. As a pair, the older facade and the new tower mark this pivot between characteristic neighbourhoods. The concept acknowledges the raw power of the surroundings and existing city contexts, while celebrating the care of craft and refinement.

The Langham, Seattle and The Langham Residences are within 10 minutes walking distance of several major landmarks including Pike Place Market, the vibrant waterfront piers and the Seattle Art Museum. The neighbourhood is known for its residential communities, art galleries and boutiques as well as being home to some of Seattle’s best restaurants and nightlife.

The Langham, Seattle

The property will captivate the senses with its renowned gracious hospitality and a level of service that will delight guests and residents alike.

Once the construction is complete, The Langham, Seattle will offer a world of sophisticated luxury with 187 spacious guestrooms and suites featuring elegant interiors designed by Rottet Studio, whose past works include curating the art collection at the award-winning The Langham, Chicago. The tasteful interiors will evoke a luxurious sense of place as they celebrate the natural beauty of the Pacific North West.

Guests will be able to gently start the day in the light-filled breakfast room which enjoys a peaceful landscaped outdoor terrace perched above the restored historic façade as the city awakens below them. This unique space also offers an exceptional city backdrop for private events.

Seattle’s vibrant bar scene will see a new destination cocktail bar at lobby level with a Pacific Rim twist where guests can rendezvous at the long bar or alfresco patio to celebrate life’s moments, cosy up for a romantic evening for dinner or a casual lunch between meetings.

The wellness centre will feature Chuan Spa, The Langham’s proprietary spa concept, which embraces the centuries-old healing philosophies of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to create a personalised experience for every guest, integrated into a comprehensive menu of innovative facial and body treatments. Guests can also take a dip in the tranquil pool before breakfast or take their fitness programmes to the next level with a Pilates or HIIT class in the state-of-the-art gym.

For signature events and social occasions, The Langham, Seattle will introduce highly flexible banqueting and meeting spaces, all of which will enjoy the city’s natural daylight, which is renowned for its hues and shades as the seasons and weather change.