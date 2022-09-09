Oman Air to be the official airline for IRONMAN 70.3 Salalah

IRONMAN 70.3, will be hosted in Salalah, Sultanate of Oman, creating the ideal backdrop for this spectacular event. The event also provides attendees with the chance to explore Salalah and experience the hospitality of the city and the people of Oman.

Oman Air’s vice president – marketing, Abdul Aziz bin Mohammad Al Rashdi, stated “Oman Air is delighted to join the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and other official partners in organising this worldwide triathlon competition in the Sultanate of Oman. It is with great pride that Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, will be supporting the event as the official carrier of IRONMAN 70.3 Salalah, which aims to raise awareness of triathlon sports across the country and serves the vision of adding Oman to the global map as an international sporting event destination”.

“Through this event, thousands of athletes and spectators are expected to flock to Salalah. Oman Air provides flexible travel and connecting flight options through its main hub in Muscat, which will ensure easy and seamless access to all those that are participating in the event”. Al Rashdi added, “The athletes and spectators will be able to enjoy the amazing scenery surrounding Salalah city while cheering on or completing a 1.9km (1.2-mile) swim, a 90.1km (56-mile) bike ride and a 21.1km (13.1-mile) run”.

Mohamed Obaidani, chief executive officer of Triathlon Middle East LLC the exclusive license for IRONMAN70.3 Oman, said, “Since the first IRONMAN70.3 was held in Oman in 2019, the Oman Air brand has become synonymous with this high-profile global sporting event. As the event’s reputation continues to grow in the international triathlon and endurance sports spotlight, we look forward to continuing this partnership with Oman Air in the years to come.”

“The 2022 IRONMAN70.3 edition will provide a significant boost for Salalah and Oman’s tourism economy and related sectors. The event will also provide competing athletes a chance to experience the phenomenal beauty of Salalah and Dhofar. I am confident that Oman Air – as a multiple-award-winning airline – will once again provide a truly exceptional flying experience for all the athletes taking part, and for the significant number of support staff involved in making the event a success”

ADVERTISEMENT

Oman Air Holidays, in collaboration with its partner hotels, is offering athletes special rates on their preferred hotels as well as a variety of hotel alternatives in Salalah. Furthermore, ‘Oman Stopover Packages’ will allow athletes and spectators the flexibility to discover some of the most desirable tourist spots in the Sultanate, with each package designed to offer a distinct taste of some of Oman’s leading attractions. Oman Air Holidays excels at enabling the country’s booming tourist potential, and the debut of its ‘Oman Stopover Packages’ adds to Oman’s increasing inventory of tailored stays and experiences.