Meliá PRO launches a programme with new benefits for business travellers in more than 70 hotels

Corporate travel is stepping up the pace of its recovery after a record summer for holiday travel, and Meliá PRO, the Meliá Hotels International B2B programme, is starting the new year with the launch of Meliá PRO Business Traveller: Benefits & Rewards, a programme specially adapted to the needs of business travellers, offering them an enhanced experience in company hotels. In addition to the special rates offered to Meliá PRO users, the new programme offers 10 new benefits throughout the entire customer journey:

Reservation services with specialists in B2B

Online check-in

Priority check-in, access to a work area and premium Wi-Fi

Complimentary bottle of water

Vertical steam iron available in the room on request

Discounts on room service and in restaurants

Coffee and tea station for early departures

Take-away breakfast on departure for rates with breakfast included

Express check-out

Every trip matters: earn MeliáRewards points for your business trips and use them for your holidays.

The Business Traveller: Benefits & Rewards programme and its new benefits are now available to Meliá PRO corporate users in 76 hotels in 45 cities all over the world, including popular destinations such as Paris, Madrid, Berlin, Shanghai and New York. The Meliá Hotels International B2B programme also offers business travellers special rates and up to an extra 20% discount for their leisure travel if they use their company code.According to Francisca Mérida, Senior Director of Corporate Sales Strategy, “in the last quarter of the year we expect to see a boom in corporate travel, showing the strength of the segment and demonstrating that travel is an essential component of business development. During this crucial recovery period, our goal is to enhance the experience for corporate travellers with a programme adapted to their needs and their travel experience. We also want to show that “every trip matters”: it matters in their relationships with their customers, it matters in the achievement of their objectives, and it matters in that it also earns MeliáRewards points that they can use later for their holidays”.

​Companies that do not have a company code can request one on meliapro.com and then make their reservations on Melia’s direct channels (melia.com, the Meliá APP or the Customer Service & Contact Centre) or through their usual travel agency.

Older easyJet receives full IATA IEnvA accreditation for Environmental Management System Newer THE LANGHAM, SEATTLE HOTEL & RESIDENCES TO OPEN IN ICONIC DOWNTOWN LOCATION