THE LANGHAM HOTELS LAUNCHES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH PADDINGTON STARTING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Langham Hospitality Group is delighted to announce a new multi-year partnership with PaddingtonTM, who will feature in unique and seasonal activations around the world with the legendary hospitality group in addition to rolling out Paddington-themed hotel rooms and afternoon teas next year.

This December, guests across Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and the US are invited to celebrate the holiday season with everyone’s favourite bear.

For his first Christmas at the Langham hotels across the world, Paddington swaps out his blue duffle coat for a bespoke one in the group’s signature pink.

A special collection of themed gifts and activities has been created including an exclusive amenity set featuring a tasty Paddington cookie, beautiful stickers inspired by Peggy Fortnum’s artwork and a holiday card. Themed photobooths featuring Paddington in front of a giant gingerbread house or pink telephone box have been placed in the lobby to create the perfect photo opportunity. Complimentary Paddington x Langham branded postcards will also be available to each guest at check-in and in Langham restaurants when ordering a delicious Christmas menu.

The festive fun continues online where social filters and Paddington takeovers will take place throughout the holidays.

This magical collaboration takes guests on a festive adventure, celebrating both brands’ strong British heritage around the world in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

p>