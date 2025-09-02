THE CHARLES HOTEL LAUNCHES FAIRYTALE ESCAPE TO BAVARIA’S UNESCO CASTLE WONDERS

After years of captivating visitors with their fairytale charm, the legendary castles of King Ludwig II have now been officially recognised as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. To celebrate this honor, The Charles, a Rocco Forte Hotel, is offering guests the opportunity to experience these architectural masterpieces up close with individually organised tours to each of the four castles, steeped in history, fantasy, and royal grandeur.

Built between 1864 and 1886, the castles of Neuschwanstein, Linderhof, Schachen and Herrenchiemsee served as personal residences and retreats for King Ludwig II. Inspired by German fairytales, the opulence of Versailles, and the dramatic operas of Wagner, each castle embodies what UNESCO describes as, “the romantic and eclectic spirit of the era”. Set amidst the beautiful countryside of the Bavarian Alps or alongside serene lakes, all four elaborately designed sites, which are available to visit through the individually organised tours, transport visitors into a dreamlike world. Each location impresses with visionary architecture and groundbreaking technology that was well ahead of its time.

Guests on the hotel’s one-day Royal Castle Tours can explore the enchanting castles of King Ludwig II, each filled with unique marvels like a floor-lowering table, throne-like toilets, secret passages, and grottoes with heated stalactites and color-changing lights.

Visit the famous Neuschwanstein Castle, which inspired the castle in the Disney classic “Cinderella” as well as the “Sleeping Beauty Castle” at Disneyland, along with the villa-like Linderhof Castle. For the more adventurous, a 3.5-hour hike from Elmau leads to the royal residence at Schachen, with the reward of breathtaking views of the majestic Wetterstein Mountains.

Herrenchiemsee Palace, situated on Herrenchiemsee, the largest island in Lake Chiemsee, is accessible only by boat and can be visited exclusively on a guided tour. Highlights of the trip include the grand staircase, the opulent state bedroom, and the magnificent Great Mirror Gallery. Don’t miss a stroll through the palace gardens, where impressive fountains and water features are on display from early May through October.

Excursions to each of King Ludwig II’s residences can be arranged through the concierge team at The Charles Hotel as an all-inclusive package, complete with transfers, expert guides, and admission tickets available in both German and English. Alternatively, guests may choose to explore the castles at their own pace, with access to a luxurious electric Lucid available upon request.