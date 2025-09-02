British Airways announces “The End of Summer Sale” for flights and holidays

British Airways and British Airways Holidays have launched “The End of Summer Sale”, offering customers the chance to banish their summer blues by booking their next adventure with savings across flights and holiday packages.

Running until 30 September 2025, the sale features a range of destinations designed to suit the most discerning traveller, from cultural city breaks in Prague to tropical escapes in Mauritius.

Flight-only deals

Customers can enjoy return flights to a wide range of destinations, including:

Los Angeles from £399

Orlando from £358

Mumbai from £479

Delhi from £399

Nassau from £799

Those looking for a more premium experience can enjoy savings on Club World and Club Europe fares. Customers in Club World can experience the airline’s newly revamped Club Suite on selected flights, which has been designed for customers to have their own personal space to sit, sleep, work or relax, with direct aisle access, a large full flat bed and a 17” high resolution screen to watch the latest films and entertainment. Club World offers a brassiere-style dining experience, allowing customers to select their choice of freshly prepared starters, mains, desserts and cheeses. Those in Club Europe can expect lounge access prior to boarding, in addition to more personal space, extra baggage allowance and inclusive meals, snacks and drinks.

Routes include:

New York from £1,599

San Francisco from £2,199

Amsterdam from £248

Geneva from £278

Barcelona from £335

Holiday packages

British Airways Holidays is also offering exclusive savings on a wide range of holiday packages.

For those dreaming of a Caribbean getaway, the sale offers seven nights to Barbados from £749pp and seven nights all-inclusive to Antigua from £969pp.

For trips closer to home, British Airways Holidays offers short-haul beach holidays to the Algarve starting from £299pp for seven nights and European city breaks to Barcelona, Dublin, Madrid, Nice, Porto, Prague and Venice from £159pp for two nights.

Customers can secure their holiday with deposits starting from just £60pp and pay off the balance in flexible instalments. Members of The British Airways Club can earn one tier point for every £1 spent on their holiday package, helping unlock additional benefits such as lounge access, priority check-in and more. Members can also collect ‘bonus Avios’ on their whole holiday package.

Andrew Flintham, Managing Director of British Airways Holidays, said: “Whilst the end of summer is a bittersweet time for many, the End of Summer Sale is the perfect antidote to the holiday blues. Whether you’re dreaming of escaping to warmer climates such as St Lucia or Mauritius or craving a vibrant city break exploring the sights of Paris or Budapest, our sale offers a range of flights and packages which are perfect for your next adventure.”

Further information on the flight and holiday sale can be found at www.ba.com/sale.