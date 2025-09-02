American Airlines announces lounge investment at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

American Airlines continues to enhance the premium customer experience and invest in the Charlotte community with its latest plans to build a Flagship® lounge and expand its Admirals Club® lounge footprint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).

This investment will significantly increase the lounge space for American customers traveling through CLT and marks the long-awaited arrival of the Flagship® lounge experience at CLT. Additional construction details and timing will be shared at a later date.

“As an airline, we’re committed to meeting the needs of our customers, and we’re excited to continue to invest in our lounges at CLT,” said Heather Garboden, American’s Chief Customer Officer. “These improvements will introduce a premium experience for our Flagship® customers and provide more space in our Admirals Club® lounges.”

American currently operates three lounge spaces in CLT, with Admirals Club® lounges in Concourses B and C/D as well as the new grab-and-go Provisions by Admirals Club℠ lounge in Concourse A — a first-of-its-kind lounge concept for American.

The Flagship® lounge is known for its inviting atmosphere and premium amenities, including a champagne greeting upon arrival and locally inspired menus curated by award-winning chefs. Earlier this summer, American debuted its highly anticipated Flagship® lounge at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) Terminal A West, marking American’s fifth Flagship® lounge and ninth premium lounge within its global network.

Customers traveling through CLT can expect the same level of luxury in the new Flagship® and Admirals Club® lounges as well as design elements that are thoughtfully curated to balance style, comfort and function. Areas throughout the space are divided into distinct “neighborhoods” with unique offerings tailored to traveler needs:

Lounge: Relax and recharge in comfortable seating

Bar and dining: Connect and collaborate over drinks or a meal

Villas: Embrace privacy and a mental reset in the spa-style shower suites, workstations and/or kid-friendly family room

“Charlotte is incredibly important to American’s network,” said Ralph Lopez, American’s Senior Vice President of CLT Operations. “We serve millions of customers as they travel through CLT, and we’re excited to continue to elevate their experience when traveling with us.”

CLT is American’s second-largest hub, connecting millions of passengers to more than 170 destinations in 27 countries. American employs 15,500 team members at CLT and PSA Airlines, one of American’s wholly owned regional partners, is relocating its headquarters to Charlotte in January 2026.

“CLT is delighted by our hub carrier American’s announcement that it will bring its premium Flagship® lounge to Charlotte,” said Haley Gentry, CEO of CLT. “We look forward to the continued partnership to enhance the travel experience for our passengers.”

The AAdvantage® program makes access easy

For those traveling domestically, access to the Admirals Club® lounge is available through an Admirals Club® membership, qualifying oneworld status or the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard ®. Customers can also purchase a One Day Pass, eligible for 24 hours, for $79 or 7,900 AAdvantage® miles.

AAdvantage® members with Platinum® status or higher and non-AAdvantage® oneworld Emerald and Sapphire members on qualifying itineraries can visit the Flagship® lounge when traveling internationally in a Flagship® cabin. Single Visit Passes are also available for $150 or 15,000 AAdvantage ® miles.