THAI arranges charter flights for Hajj pilgrimage 2022

Mr. Korakot Chatasingha, Director of Sales, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), as the Chairman of THAI Hajj Special Affairs Committee and Mr. Somsak Charoenpaitoon, Deputy Director-General, Department of the Provincial Administration, Ministry of Interior recently presided over a Memorandum of Understanding ceremony on special arrangements by the airline to transport approximately 2,508 Thai Muslim pilgrims to attend the Hajj Pilgrimage 2022 in Saudi Arabia. THAI aims to provide comfortable and convenient services to passengers traveling to participate in the Hajj Pilgrimage on these charter flights, all of which are operated according to highest safety standards. Furthermore, Halal meals and beverages will be served on all special flights, prepared in strict adherence to Islamic dietary requirements by THAI’s Halal kitchen that has HAL-Q certification.

This year, THAI will operate nine special roundtrip flights that depart from three destinations in Thailand: Narathiwat, Hat Yai and Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and arrive in two destinations in Saudi Arabia: Medina and Jeddah with details as follows:

Departure flights will operate during 10 – 13 June 2022 and 29 June – 3 July 2022.

• Narathiwat – Medina: two flights during 10 – 11 June 2022

• Hat Yai – Medina: two flights during 12 – 13 June 2022

• Hat Yai – Jeddah: three flights during 29 June – 1 July 2022

• Bangkok – Jeddah: two flights during 2 – 3 July 2022

Return flights will operate during 18 – 21 July 2022 and 8 – 12 August 2022.

• Jeddah – Narathiwat: two flights during 18 – 19 July 2022

• Jeddah – Hat Yai: two flights during 20 – 21 July 2022

• Medina – Hat Yai: three flights during 8 – 10 August 2022

• Medina – Bangkok: two flights during 11 – 12 August 2022

THAI, as the national flag carrier, has annually organized charter flights for Hajj pilgrimage since 2005 in support of the Governments of Thailand and Saudi Arabia.