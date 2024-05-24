IHG Hotels & Resorts Advocates for Sustainable Hospitality Collaboration

IHG Hotels & Resorts calls for collaboration across the hospitality industry, as it reiterates commitment to doing business responsibly

Responsible for one in 10 jobs and contributing more than $7.7 trillion to the world’s GDP, the travel and hospitality industry supports economies across the globe by helping local communities to thrive. And it’s growing, with more than one billion international travellers last year and even more forecast to follow.

Of all hospitality’s long-term drivers, perhaps the greatest is people’s fundamental desire to travel – whether it’s for leisure, business, or both (“blended” travellers are also on the up). It’s what makes us human; travelling to meet family and friends in person, and creating memories, together.

The scale of our industry provides us with an important opportunity to make a positive impact on our world. But it comes with a challenge – the need to adapt our existing infrastructure to be more sustainable and ensure that, as we continue to grow, we do so in the right way.

At IHG Hotels & Resorts, that’s what we’re focused on. After all, caring for our people, communities and planet has been at the heart of what we do for many years; it’s how we operate and it’s what we’re known for. And it’s why we’re a proud partner of Vision 2045.

With more than 6,300 hotels across the globe, we value our opportunity to positively impact the lives of millions every day, supporting local economies, helping build prosperity and acting as a force for good in those communities. All while understanding the heightened expectations of our hotel owners, guests, colleagues and investors when it comes to the relationship between business and the ESG agenda.

At the centre of our actions is Journey to Tomorrow – IHG’s 2030 responsible business plan, aligned to our purpose of True Hospitality for Good and the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Within it are wide-ranging commitments to champion a diverse culture where everyone can thrive, improve the lives of 30 million people, and help protect our planet through the reduction of carbon, waste and water usage.

We’re proud of the progress we’re making – as depicted in our annual Responsible Business Report – but recognise that one company can’t do it alone. It requires a collective effort to make a net positive impact at scale, so we’re collaborating to achieve long-term change – such as with our hotel owners, who we’re supporting in many ways, including with guidance and tools to measure sustainability metrics.

When it comes to our guests, we’re just as committed, offering them more sustainable choices when they stay in our hotels. Collaboration with expert organisations is also vital, and we’re supporting those responding to natural disasters, delivering skills training and tackling food poverty across the globe.

But if we want to drive large scale change, it’s vital that businesses, trade bodies and governments also work together. So we’re playing an active role here, too, such as by co-ordinating our efforts with the World Travel & Tourism Council, and supporting the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance.

As IHG and our industry continue to grow, so does the opportunity in front of us. By working together in the right way, we’ll make a sustainable difference for generations to come.