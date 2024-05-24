North Americans Seek Active Travel Adventures this Summer As Europe Remains a Top Destination

Exodus Adventure Travels, the leading adventure travel company with more than 50 years of experience, released its summer travel trends sharing where, when and how North Americans are planning their trips.

According to Exodus’ reports, active travel including hiking, biking, culture and wildlife trips are capturing the interest of North Americans, evidenced by the company’s double-digit growth this year.

The most popular destinations for adventure this summer 2024 include Italy, France and the Mont Blanc region, Portugal, Spain and even Estonia. Top small group guided active tours for the coming months include Classic Dolomites, Mont Blanc Highlights, Cycling Croatia and Dalmatian Coast and Walking the Amalfi Coast. Outside of Europe, countries including Vietnam, Costa Rica, Morocco, and Peru lead active travel bookings followed by Japan and Namibia.

According to the most recent Portrait of American Travelers® research from MMGY Travel Intelligence, the overall interest in international travel remains strong. With experience and award-winning itineraries, Exodus has the resources to provide travelers with a secure small group travel experience that provides the convenience, knowledge and security of expert guides.



Small group tours provide incredible benefits to travelers looking to create special memories and connections with local cultures. Having an expert guide who knows the ins and outs of each destination takes the stress and guesswork out of planning an itinerary, especially during the summer travel season, leaving all the time to enjoy the destination and the journey. Research reveals many travelers are willing to spend time and money to access curated experiences and opportunities to learn from experts, both of which are integral to the intimate nature of group tours. In conjunction with the Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS), Exodus Adventure Travels launched a series of expert-led tours such as the Classic Kenya 4WD Safari Trip this August to explore Kenya’s best safari sites with an expert safari guide and hosted by award-winning Canadian filmmaker and World Elephant Day co founder, Patricia Sims.

Exodus Adventure Travels also recently received its license to provide active, cultural and educational trips to Cuba, a destination of interest for North American travelers. This means US residents can legally visit the island and know they are directly supporting the Cuban people. Departures begin in early October 2024.

Additionally, MMGY Travel Intelligence reported that 56% of travelers are willing to pay more to support environmentally responsible providers. While a nature-first approach has always been integral to Exodus Adventure Travels, it most recently enhanced this with a B-Corp Certification. The company proactively seeks ways to lower each trip’s carbon footprint by serving locally sourced food, eliminating single-use plastics and using renewable energy sources, where possible.

In other trends, solo travel remains strong with more than one out of three Exodus customers joining a trip on their own this summer and in 2024. Through independent research, Exodus found that active travel experiences foster a sense of accomplishment and camaraderie while providing an opportunity to share those experiences with others. While the lead time for reserving travel has increased in 2024, travelers can still find last-minute trips this summer to enjoy the thrill of small group adventure tours. In fact, Exodus Adventure Travels is offering a Summer of Adventure promotion with savings of up to 15% for some of its most popular tours. Details can be found at ExodusTravels.com.