TAP offers special promotion: buy one adult ticket, get one child ticket free on select flights

TAP is offering a promotion that runs until 27 March in which, if you buy an adult ticket, you can buy a ticket for the same journey for a baby and/or child up to 11 years old.

This offer is valid for return journeys on direct flights operated by TAP between Lisbon and Ponta Delgada, Terceira, Porto Santo and Funchal, and also on direct flights between Porto and Funchal and via Lisbon between Porto and Porto Santo, Ponta Delgada and Terceira.

The campaign is valid for flights between 14 March and 31 March and from 18 April to 30 June 2023 and is limited to seat availability. Reservations can only be made with departure and arrival dates within the promotional period.

The TAP offer is valid for one baby (up to 23 months) and/or child (from 24 months to 11 years) per adult and does not apply to airport taxes. General conditions of the promotion and reservations available at www.flytap.com and Travel Agents.