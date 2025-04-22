TAP LAUNCHES CRACKING POST-EASTER SALE

TAP Air Portugal is giving travellers flying between September 2025 and March 2026 great deals on flights to Europe, North America, South America and Africa.

For tickets purchased between 22 April and 4 May, return flights to Portugal and Europe start at €49 (£42). Return flights to US, Brazilian and African destinations are available from €429 (£367), €619 (£530) and €139 (£119) respectively.

Trips can be taken between 15 September 2025 and 22 March 2026 (excluding 15 December 2025 to 12 January 2026).

Passengers can enjoy a 15% discount on first baggage for flights to the US, Canada, Brazil, Angola and Mozambique. A 15% discount is also available for anyone travelling with surf, windsurf, longboard, kitesurf and bike equipment to destinations in Europe, the US, Canada and Brazil. Lower fees for boost packs, giving passengers access to lounges, premium boarding and fast track (at available airports), are another available perk.

Visit the TAP website or speak to a travel agent for more information about the promotion and all terms and conditions.