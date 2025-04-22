The long-term success of UN Tourism is at stake

The election of the next Secretary General of UN Tourism marks a critical turning point for the future of global tourism.

There are only two different options:

One, is the path of stagnation: a push for an unprecedented third term, despite widespread criticism and growing concern within the global community. It’s a path that has disregarded core United Nations values—including the regional rotation of the role of Secretary-General of UN Tourism.

The other path is a new chapter. A forward-looking vision rooted in more than 35 years of global tourism experience—in both the public and private sectors, at the highest level. The vision of Gloria Guevara is shaped by proven leadership, through some of the most challenging crises the tourism sector has ever faced. Unlike other candidates, Guevara brings a level of international experience that is unmatched.

Guevara has worked with ministers, CEOs, NGOs, SMEs, academia and local communities across all five continents. That’s why the support for her campaign is growing every day, with more than 200 global tourism leaders from public and private sector endorsing her vision, they have seen and validated her unmatchable track record.

Guevara’s mission is clear: to restore good governance and protect UN Tourism values, and to unlock the full power of tourism as a driver of sustainable development and shared prosperity –

Gloria Guevara stated: “We cannot allow UN Tourism to remain mired in controversy and secrecy any longer. Member states must choose transparency over obscurity. Progress over inertia. Ethics over ego. We simply cannot afford another term of controversy, opacity, and unchecked power. This is our moment to chart a new course for global tourism. I invite you all, to a new era and I am ready with you to lead that change.”

We simply cannot afford another term of controversy, and unchecked power. The long-term success of the organization is at stake.

We must choose to move forward and maximize the opportunities ahead with sustainable development, economic growth and positive social impact for communities around the world.