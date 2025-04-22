All Nippon Airways And Singapore Airlines Deepen Commercial Cooperation

All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) will begin operating revenue-sharing flights between Singapore and Japan from September 2025, with the joint fare products for these services going on sale in May 2025, further deepening their commercial partnership.

This will enable ANA and SIA to offer customers additional value beyond the existing codeshare partnerships with a greater variety of fare options, enhanced coordination of flight schedules between Singapore and Japan, and seamless connectivity between the Star Alliance carriers.

Both airlines are also working to offer enhanced reciprocal benefits for ANA Mileage Club and KrisFlyer frequent flyer members, including the ability to earn miles on an expanded number of booking classes on ANA and SIA flights. Both airlines will also work to align corporate programmes to bolster the offering to business travellers.

Subject to regulatory approvals, ANA and SIA also intend to expand the scope of the joint venture to include other key markets beyond Japan and Singapore such as Australia, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Since signing their commercial joint venture agreement in January 2020, ANA and SIA have significantly expanded their codeshare arrangement, offering customers more travel options between Japan and Singapore, and beyond.

ANA customers have access to 25 destinations across SIA’s network, up from 12 previously[1]. SIA customers can seamlessly connect to 34 destinations across ANA’s network, up from nine previously, including ANA’s domestic flights to 30 destinations in Japan[2].

Mr Shinichi Inoue, Chief Executive Officer, All Nippon Airways, said: “This joint venture with Singapore Airlines is more than a strategic alliance, it embodies ANA’s vision to usher in a new era of customer experience that redefines expectations. Just as ANA is dedicated to consistently exceeding expectations and upholding the highest standards, so too is Singapore Airlines, and this joint venture will be a testament to that commitment. Through this powerful synergy of two leading Asian airline brands, we are confident that we will set a new benchmark for service and customer experience that will change the way passengers view air travel.“

Mr Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Airlines, said: “This strategic partnership between Singapore Airlines and All Nippon Airways brings together two of Asia’s pre-eminent carriers. With our extensive network coverage and industry leading products and service, we can leverage our combined strengths to significantly enhance our offerings to customers.

“The joint fare products, revenue sharing flights, and expanded codeshare arrangements are just the start. As we align our frequent flyer and corporate travel programmes and add more markets to our commercial joint venture agreement, we can offer even greater value, better connectivity, and an exceptional experience for customers travelling between Singapore and Japan, and beyond.”

[1] Australia (Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns, Darwin, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney), Cambodia (Phnom Penh), India (Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, and Mumbai), Indonesia (Jakarta), Japan (Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, Tokyo Haneda, and Tokyo Narita), the Maldives (Male), Myanmar (Yangon), and South Africa (Johannesburg).

[2] Akita, Fukuoka, Hagi-Iwami, Hakodate, Hiroshima, Ishigaki, Iwakuni, Kagoshima, Kochi, Komatsu, Kumamoto, Matsuyama, Miyazaki, Nagoya, Odate Noshiro, Oita, Okayama, Okinawa, Osaka, Saga, Sapporo, Shonai, Takamatsu, Tokushima, Tokyo Haneda, Tokyo Narita, Tottori, Toyama, Ube, and Yonago.