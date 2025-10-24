TAP IS EUROPE’S BEST AIRLINE TO AFRICA AND SOUTH AMERICA

TAP Air Portugal received two awards in Sardinia, Italy, at the World Travel Awards 2025 (WTA 25) ceremony, as Best European Airline to Africa and Best European Airline to South America.

Sofia Lufinha, TAP’s Chief Customer Officer, who received the trophies on behalf of the company, stated that “these awards reflect the importance of the South American and African markets for TAP Air Portugal and the continuous work we have undertaken to strengthen this position. As we celebrate our 80th anniversary, we are working every day to improve our offering and will continue to serve our customers in the best possible way.”

To Africa, TAP has 85 weekly flights from Porto and Lisbon to 14 destinations, including Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, São Tomé and Príncipe, Morocco, Senegal, Gambia, and Ghana.

To Brazil, TAP offers 96 weekly flights to 13 Brazilian capitals. An average of 13 flights per day, reaffirming TAP as the most important international airline connecting Brazil to Europe. In South America, it also flies to Caracas, Venezuela.

The World Travel Awards distinguish the best in world tourism in dozens of categories and in various areas of the globe. The trophies awarded in this edition are in addition to those already won in previous editions, as TAP was voted the best European airline to fly to Africa in 2011, 2012, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 and the best European airline to fly to South America in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The choice of winners at the World Travel Awards was made through an online voting process, mostly from tourism and travel professionals, such as travel agents, operators, and tourism organisations from various countries, but also from the public.

Currently, TAP flies to 85 destinations, with more than 1,250 flights per week.