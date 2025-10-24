Sarai – The AI Revolution Transforming Hotel Hospitality

Mirai has launched Sarai, an advanced AI “super-agent” designed to transform hotel guest interactions into intelligent, seamless experiences. Available 24/7 across multiple languages and channels—including websites, WhatsApp, and soon voice and phone—Sarai can manage real bookings, check rates, process cancellations, and answer complex, multi-part questions in natural language.

Unlike traditional chatbots, Sarai is powered by a network of specialized sub-agents and Mirai’s Intelligence platform, a dynamic knowledge base that unifies hotel data into one source of truth. This enables real-time responses that are accurate, contextual, and deeply personalized. Integrated with hotel booking engines, Sarai ensures complete booking traceability and consistency across every touchpoint.

Sarai supports over 100 languages, offers human-sounding voice interaction in 33, and even allows hotels to customize its name and avatar. Designed for today’s digital guest, it bridges automation and emotion—acting as a true digital concierge that extends from pre-booking to post-stay service. With Sarai, Mirai marks a major leap forward in AI-driven hospitality, combining advanced reasoning with authentic, human-like engagement.

What can Sarai do

- Multilingual by design: Supports up to 100 languages automatically, without you having to maintain tedious translations.

- Natural understanding and reasoning: Sarai understands users regardless of how they phrase their questions and answers in context, without asking them to repeat.

- 100% conversational: Interactions feel like talking to a real person, no rigid menus, buttons, or decision trees.

- Multiple questions: Sarai can naturally answer different questions at the same time, even if they’re about different topics. Guests often ask multiple things together instead of one at a time.

- Even with voice: For guests who prefer talking instead of typing, Sarai provides natural and human-sounding voice responses in up to 33 languages.

- Always available: Sarai works without breaks, vacations, or interruptions, guaranteeing continuous service.

- Customizable identity: You can adapt Sarai’s name and avatar to match your brand. Sarai is only the default name.

- Multi-channel presence: Available as an integrated assistant on your website and WhatsApp, with more channels coming soon, such as Instagram or even telephone connection.

- Fully contextual: Remembers previous interactions within the same conversation, just as a human would.

Integrated with your booking engine.

Your guests can:

– Check real-time availability and prices in their currency, with taxes included or not depending on your configuration, ensuring they see exactly what appears in your booking engine.

– View room names, promotions, descriptions, amenities, and photos directly from your booking engine, ensuring consistency and a smooth booking process.

– Check the status of their reservation with the option to cancel it and soon, to modify it.

– Over time, we’ll continue adding features, including the ability to complete the entire booking through Sarai, in line with the Agentic AI trend. While in Mirai we don’t expect massive adoption right away, we’ll be ready when it happens.

- Booking traceability: Sarai provides trackable links to your booking engine, so you can see which users were referred and the transactions generated by your AI agents.

- Multi-hotel support: Guests can easily switch between different properties in your chain, completely conversationally, just like speaking with a call-center agent.

- Seamless website integration: One less worry. Sarai integrates smoothly and non-intrusively with your website and booking process. It hides itself when necessary (for example, while adding rooms to the cart or selecting extras) and never interferes with checkout. The last thing we want is to distract a guest at the final step.

- Handover to humans: If requested, Sarai collects the necessary details and lets your team continue the conversation without losing context.

The AI super-agent Sarai will be free for the first three months for all Mirai clients, allowing you to try it and experience its benefits first-hand. Pricing will be announced later but will remain just a fraction of what similar market solutions cost.