TAP gives Porto to Luanda a gander!

TAP has launched direct flights to Luanda from Porto, starting the airline’s second service to the capital of Angola.

The new intercontinental route from Portugal’s second biggest city will connect the two destinations, with a twice a week service via TAP’s fleet of next generation Airbus A330neos.



TAP first launched flights to Luanda from its Lisbon base in 1957, flying customers to the then Portuguese colony, on the west coast of Southern Africa.



Now the new TAP service will double the routes from Portugal to Angola and offer even more flexibility for the airline’s business and growing leisure customers.



Ricardo Dinis, TAP Air Portugal Country Manager for UK, Ireland and Nordics, said: “We have flown to Luanda from Lisbon since 1957 and have seen the potential for greater opportunities in this market so we know customers will welcome the launch of our new twice-weekly service from Porto.

“With now two routes to choose from with TAP for travel to the Angolan capital, we believe we can offer a great new alternative service from Portugal’s second city to the growing Port city of Luanda.”



The new flights from Porto will leave Francisco Sá Carneiro airport on Wednesdays and Sundays at 1:30pm, arriving in Luanda at 9:35pm after a ADD TIME journey



In the opposite direction, the service will depart from Quatro de Fevereiro airport at 11:20pm for its overnight flight, arriving into Porto at 7:45am the following day.



Customers flying to Angola with TAP can enjoy competitive fares starting from as little as £549 in Economy Class, and £2,365 in Executive Class, including all taxes and charges.

TAP’s flights between Porto and Luanda are operated by a next generation A330neo model, with capacity for a total of 298 customers, with 34 fully flat beds in Executive Class and

264 seats in Economy Class.



As well as offering spacious and relaxing interior cabins for customers, the A330neo delivers up to a 20% reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions and almost reduces by half its noise footprint, when compared to previous generation aircraft. TAP was the launch customer of the aircraft in November 2019.



The carrier’s new intercontinental flight from Porto joins a selection of transatlantic flights already operated by the Portuguese national airline to destinations such as Newark, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. crucial markets that generate strong tourist flows to Porto.



TAP offers scores of popular long-haul services to some of most popular destinations across Africa, the Americas and Brazil, operating more flights there than any other European carrier.



Based at Lisbon Airport, and a member of Star Alliance since 2005, the airline serves over 90 destinations across three continents - bringing the world closer together through its impressive network.

The carrier also operates from three UK destinations - London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and Manchester.

With one of the youngest fleets in Europe, TAP operatess a mix of short-haul and long-haul Airbus aircraft, from the wide-bodied A330neo to the single-aisle A321neoLR, as well as a fleet of Embraer aircraft for short hops through its regional arm, TAP Express.

For more information and to book flights, please visit flytap.com.