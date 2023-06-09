New NEOM Head of Tourism revealed

NEOM has a new head of tourism. Niall Gibbons has joined the US$500bn project from Tourism Ireland and fills a role that has been empty for over two years, last filled by Andrew McEvoy, who has since returned to Australia.

Gibbons takes on one of the most high-profile positions in the company, leading the giga-roject’s tourism vision, which spans developments such as Sindalah and The Line.

NEOM is expected to help turn tourism into one of KSA’s top economic drivers.

With a career spanning more than 35 years, Gibbons has been spent the entire time in his native Ireland.

His most recent role was CEO of Tourism Ireland, a position he held for 14 years. From 2002 to 2009, he was the company’s director of corporate services.

He announced his departure from Tourism Ireland in January 2023, saying: “I want to thank everyone for all the support I have received over the last 21 years. I look forward to seeing as many of you as possible over the next few months before I depart. I wish the staff of Tourism Ireland and the tourism industry well in 2023 and beyond.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He is also an honorary fellow of the Irish Hospitality Institute

Source: Hotelier Middle East