BRITISH AIRWAYS TOUCHES DOWN IN CINCINNATI

British Airways has officially arrived at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) with the airline’s inaugural flight from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) touching down just after 7:30 p.m. local time on June 5, 2023.

The Ohio city becomes the 27th American destination served by British Airways and further advances the United Kingdom flag carrier’s position as the largest overseas airline in the United States.

The inaugural flight received a warm welcome as it taxied to stand. British-themed refreshments were served by the departure gate and departing customers were entertained by musicians and performers.

The central Cincinnati metropolitan area – straddling the Ohio River – is spread across southwestern Ohio, northern Kentucky and extends into portions of southeastern Indiana. This unique positioning introduces British Airways’ superior service to a new region of the United States, home to more than 11 million people within a 120-mile radius of Cincinnati’s airport.

“When we look at the Cincinnati region we see a vibrant part of the U.S. with a great mix of business and leisure travellers who have long asked for more international service and global connectivity, which is what made it so attractive to us and why we’re confident this new route will be a success,” said Neil Chernoff, British Airways Director of Networks and Alliances. “Our incredibly positive and welcoming conversations with the airport team, the business development community and tourism partners – combined with all the region has to offer visitors from outside the U.S. – were a clear sign that Cincinnati was the right place to expand our flying in America.”

Cincinnati-based customers are now just a convenient non-stop flight away from the U.K.’s capital city and all the iconic landmarks and attractions London has to offer. From some of the most well-known like ‘Big Ben’, Westminster Abbey, Tower Bridge and Buckingham Palace to hip hot spots like Borough Market, Shoreditch, Battersea and Notting Hill, there’s something for every kind of explorer. Cincinnati’s corporate community also benefit from service to one of the world’s key business centres.

Additionally, British Airways offers convenient connections onward from its home at London Heathrow’s Terminal 5 to nearly 200 destinations in 65 countries around the world, including routes with its partnership airlines. The arrival of British Airways links Cincinnati to the globe unlike any other airline in the region.

Candace McGraw, Chief Executive Officer, CVG Airport, said: “We are thrilled this day has come when CVG has non-stop service to and from London Heathrow. This flight offers tremendous growth opportunities for business travel, economic development, and tourism between the UK and our region. We are grateful to our partners in Ohio and Kentucky who have supported this flight that will benefit travellers for years to come. I offer a personal thanks to our new friends at British Airways for this opportunity.”

British Airways customers arriving in Cincinnati – where the airport welcomed more than six million travellers in 2021 – will be met with a city and region in the U.S. packed with things to do. The city itself is home to a variety of sports teams, performing arts venues, museums and parks. Unique neighborhoods like Over-the-Rhine and Covington, offer an eclectic mix of restaurants, breweries, cocktail bars and art galleries. And for a taste of history and fine spirits, a trip along Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail – which stretches south into the central region of the state – offers visitors a uniquely American experience.

Service between Cincinnati and London operates five times weekly during the current summer flying season and four times weekly during the winter flying season. The all-new new non-stop flights will be flown by various aircraft in the British Airway fleet including the Boeing 777 and Boeing 787. All aircraft serving Cincinnati offer a variety of quintessentially British onboard experiences with three distinct cabins – Club World (business), World Traveller Plus (premium economy) and World Traveller (economy).