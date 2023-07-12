TAP carried 7.5 million customers in the first half of 2023

TAP carried a total of 7.58 million customers in the first half of 2023, up by more than a third (30.2%) on the same period last year.

The strong growth in intercontinental flights stands out, especially on routes to Brazil, North America, and Africa, where the Portuguese airline carried 2.17 million customers from January to June, up by 31.1%.

Very significantly, on these intercontinental routes, TAP has already managed to increase the number of customers carried by 14.7% compared to the pre-pandemic period, during the first half of 2019, demonstrating the carrier’s impressive recovery.

On continental European routes (including mainland Portugal), TAP carried a total of 5.41 million passengers in the first half of 2023. This was up by 29.8% on the same period in 2022, but still 10% below the first half of 2019.

Traffic projections for the first half of the year now revealed by TAP are also very positive with average load factors of 80.2%, up 5.5% compared to 2022 and already 0.5% higher than before the pandemic, in the first half of 2019.

TAP also recorded a total of 25,015,746 Available Seat per Kilometres (ASKs) in the first half of 2023, up by a fifth (21.4%), more than in the same period last year and 4.3% above the first half of 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue per Kilometres (RPKs), stood at a total of 20,067, 216 in the first half of 2023, an impressive third more (30.4%) than in the same period of the previous year and 5% above the pre-pandemic period, in the first half of 2019.

Based at Lisbon Airport, and a member of Star Alliance since 2005, TAP serves over 90 destinations across three continents - bringing the world closer together through its impressive network.

The carrier also operates from three UK destinations - London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and Manchester.

With one of the youngest fleets in Europe, TAP operates a mix of short-haul and long-haul Airbus aircraft, from the wide-bodied A330neo to the single-aisle A321neoLR, as well as a fleet of Embraer aircraft for short hops through its regional arm, TAP Express.

This growth and success follows on from the airlines award winning year in 2022 where they won the World Travel Awards categories for World’s Leading Airline to Africa and World’s Leading Airline to South America. https://www.worldtravelawards.com/profile-8070-tap-air-portugal