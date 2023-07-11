New Tourism Group at IPRN: Specialized Offer for International travel companies and destinations

The IPRN Tourism Group is made up of agencies with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the sector that aim to share high-value information, develop business in new markets and learn as much as possible from each other.

IPRN announces the creation of a specialised tourism group to boost international public relations in the sector. With the growing importance of tourism as an economic and cultural driver, IPRN has identified the need for a specialised (and internationally inclusive) approach to tourism. The creation of this group provides IPRN members with access to tourism specific expertise for their own clients whilst the group members can leverage their specific knowledge and expertise with the best-practice experience of other group members to deliver strategies and campaigns tailored to the unique needs of the tourism industry.

Optimal PR support on the way abroad

IPRN’s new tourism specialty group brings together PR agencies from around the world that excel in tourism and share the goal of promoting tourism destinations and businesses with innovative and creative approaches. These agencies will work closely together to exchange knowledge, develop best practices and provide customised solutions that boost the promotion and global visibility of their clients in the tourism industry.

Diego Barceló, CEO of Comunicación Iberoamericana (Spain) and Chair of the IPRN Tourism Group explains: “The tourism industry faces unique communication and promotional challenges, and we are committed to providing effective and strategic solutions to our tourism clients. By bringing together the best tourism PR agencies from around the world, we will be able to offer world-class services and leverage our global expertise to promote tourism destinations and businesses in an impactful way”.

IPRN Tourism Group agencies

At the moment, the IPRN’s Tourism Group includes more than ten agencies from four continents. Leading the group is Comunicación Iberoamericana (Spain), Central de Informaçao (Portugal), Luna (Belgium), Wright on Comm (United States), MANGO-OMC (South Africa), Mekky Media (United States), EXTROVERT Business Communitacion (Greece), Public Dialog (Poland), Fortuna PR (India) and Concept PR (India).

Strategic advantages for international PR

Rodrigo Viana de Freitas, the newly elected president of the IPRN, explains the strategy behind the “Global Market Sector Leaders Groups”, which are also being established for other industries such as Real Estate, Technology, Healthcare or Food & Beverage: “The Tourism Group was made to share information in this exciting sector and to learn from one another. With this IPRN Group, companies can access a network with huge expertise and no borders”.

About IPRN

IPRN is an international network of independently owned and operated public relations and communications agencies with more than 50 members in more than 100 major cities and more than 40 countries around the world, including North and South America, Western Europe and Eastern, Middle East, Africa, Far East and Australia. It represents all sectors of the industry and represents a cumulative turnover of around 150 million dollars, with more than 1,000 employees and 4,000 clients among the different agencies. More information at www.iprn.com