Mallorca, natural magic 365 days a year

In Mallorca, nature is not just scenery: it is identity, history, and future. This beautiful Mediterranean island has also become a benchmark in the conservation of protected areas and is committed to responsible tourism that invites not only discovery but also care.

Mallorca’s five natural parks are a true spectacle: from the lush oak forests of the Llevant Peninsula to the cliffs surrounding the island of Sa Dragonera, Mallorca hosts a network of natural parks and monuments that are genuine biodiversity refuges. In Mondragó, sea and mountains embrace; in S’Albufera, birds find one of their main sanctuaries. The Serra de Tramuntana, the island’s green lung and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, preserves the natural and cultural essence of Mallorca intact. And in the Cabrera National Park and its islets, the starry night and silence recall what unspoiled nature means.

The island is also home to unique natural monuments such as the Torrent de Pareis, a spectacular canyon in the Serra de Tramuntana, or the Fonts Ufanes, springs that emerge from the earth after rainfall, as if the landscape itself were breathing. These places remind us of the importance of preserving what nature gives us.

But Mallorca is not content with just protecting its treasures: it also seeks to inspire and involve. On the island, a fundamental principle is that knowing Mallorca is not only about visiting it, but also loving and caring for it. That is why efforts are made to consolidate responsible tourism based on respect for the natural environment, local communities, cultural heritage, and traditions.

Through the Pledge, a manifesto that promotes conscious and responsible tourism, Mallorca offers a shared commitment to lay the foundations for a sustainable model and sets the roadmap toward a future where conservation and enjoyment go hand in hand. Everyone who steps on the island is invited to join so that its natural heritage remains alive forever and for all.

Simple gestures such as not leaving litter, picking up even what is not ours, or respecting marked trails become part of a great chain of collective care. Protecting natural spaces also means making sustainable decisions in daily life: walking or cycling, reducing water and energy consumption, supporting accommodations with good practices, or at sea, not touching marine life and avoiding anchoring on posidonia meadows. Because every small gesture counts.

Mallorca is committed to tourism that not only contemplates its natural treasures but also values, respects, and cares for them.

Mallorca is not only visited, it is lived. And in that living, every step should also be a promise: to keep alive the beauty that makes it unique.

Join the pact for the future

To be part of this transformation, we invite you to join the Pledge, Commitment to Responsible Tourism. By signing it, you not only support more conscious tourism but also actively contribute to the preservation of our island. Visit the website and discover how you can be part of tomorrow’s Mallorca at www.mallorcapledge.com.