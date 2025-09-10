TAP Air Portugal introduces Bluetooth connectivity on board

TAP Air Portugal has enhanced the in-flight entertainment experience on its long-haul aircraft with the implementation of a software update that allows Economy Class passengers to connect their personal Bluetooth headphones to the individual screens of the in-flight entertainment system.

This innovation reinforces TAP’s commitment to offering a more comfortable and sustainable travel experience. The Bluetooth functionality offers greater comfort and convenience to passengers, generally with superior sound quality compared to the disposable headphones provided free of charge.

This new feature also means a reduction in environmental impact as the change reduces TAP’s use of plastic and disposable electronic materials.

This initiative joins other measures already implemented by the airline around sustainability, such as distributing headphones only upon passenger request and redesigning the packaging for headphones in Economy and Business Class.

TAP’s long-haul fleet, consisting of 19 Airbus A330neo and 13 Airbus A321neoLR aircraft of the latest generation, is already equipped with the new software.

Bluetooth functionality is not available on the three previous-generation Airbus A330ceo aircraft that are part of the airline’s long-haul fleet.

All information about in-flight entertainment is available on the TAP website and can be found here. https://www.flytap.com/en-pt/on-board/entertainment

