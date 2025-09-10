RateGain rolls out the first CRS-integrated AI voice agent for hotels

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality industry, today announced the rollout of UNO VIVA, the first CRS-integrated AI voice agent built for hotels.

UNO VIVA is built on UNO, RateGain’s AI-powered hotel commerce platform, and is designed to streamline and optimize the voice reservation journey for hotels. After its release in Asia last April, UNO VIVA is now expanding across Europe, offering a scalable solution that can be deployed independently or alongside CRS/PMS systems to handle reservation-related calls with speed, intelligence, and consistency.

As guest expectations for voice-based interactions continue to grow, many hotels struggle to keep up due to limited infrastructure and inconsistent service quality. UNO VIVA addresses this challenge by acting as an always-on, AI-powered assistant that ensures accurate, on-brand responses while being fully GDPR-compliant and safeguarding guest data from the first interaction.

Built on an advanced automatic speech recognition engine with adaptive intelligence, UNO VIVA not only understands multiple languages (30+ including German, French, and Spanish) but also detects booking intent, emotional tone, and guest preferences to guide conversations intelligently. It can recommend suitable properties based on location and profile, turning every inquiry into a conversion opportunity, all while reducing operational costs and delivering measurable ROI from day one.

“Nearly 90% of inbound calls in hotels are repetitive, yet inconsistent responses often lead to missed opportunities, especially for high-value or complex bookings. Meanwhile, challenges like agent fatigue, high attrition, inadequate training, language gaps, and lack of real-time data drive up costs and result in dropped calls. With 40% of voice reservations going unanswered, UNO VIVA provides a scalable, intelligent solution to reduce operational strain, recover lost revenue, and ensure consistent guest experience”, states Fritz Müller, Head of Europe at RateGain.

Through VIVA, guests can make, modify, or cancel reservations seamlessly. Rich call analytics provide insights into booking patterns, missed opportunities, and service gaps, helping hotel teams optimize performance over time. Easy to integrate and deploy, UNO VIVA can start delivering results within a week, improving average booking value and maximizing revenue without increasing overhead.

Commenting on the expansion of VIVA in Europe, Fritz Müller said, “UNO VIVA represents a new era in hospitality technology. As an AI-first company, RateGain is focused on building products that cut through complexity with automation and help our customers grow faster. Thus, UNO VIVA is not just about answering calls—it’s about creating intelligent touchpoints that boost revenue and elevate the guest experience. With UNO VIVA, we’re enabling hotels to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape.”

UNO VIVA is now available for hotels worldwide. To explore how it can revolutionize your property’s reservation process, visit https://uno.rategain.com/distribution/viva-ai-voice-agent/