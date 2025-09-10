Air Canada Unveils Palma de Mallorca as its First New Route for Airbus A321XLR Starting Summer 2026

Air Canada announced today Montréal to Palma de Mallorca as its first brand new route to be operated by its Airbus A321 extra-long range (XLR) aircraft. Delivery of the XLR fleet begins in the first quarter of 2026, and in June 2026, Air Canada will inaugurate service from Montréal to the Spanish island in the western Mediterranean onboard this new aircraft. Seats are available for sale now at aircanada.com and through Travel Agents.

“The wait is nearly over as the imminent arrival of the game-changing Airbus A321XLR marks the next phase of international growth at Air Canada. This revolutionary narrow-body aircraft unlocks new, exciting global opportunities with its wide-body range and enhanced onboard product. Today, we begin that journey of growth with the announcement of Palma de Mallorca as the first new destination made possible by this fleet. By leveraging the unique capabilities of the A321XLR, Air Canada becomes the first Canadian airline to offer flights to this Spanish island, renowned for its stunning beaches, history and culture. We look forward to welcoming our customers aboard this exciting new aircraft, which will join our fleet in the coming months,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and President, Cargo at Air Canada.

The A321XLR is the first narrow-body in Air Canada’s fleet that will feature lie-flat seats in the Business Class cabin, bringing a wide-body experience on a narrow-body jet. It will accommodate 182 passengers in a configuration of 14 Signature Class seats and 168 Economy Class seats. The A321XLR will also mark the beginning of the next era in Air Canada’s cabin interiors with the introduction of a new design standard for our onboard experience.

In addition to launching new service to Mallorca, Air Canada will also transition existing routes to the A321XLR, including year-round flights between Montréal and Toulouse, connecting two vibrant francophone cities, and seasonal flights between Montréal and Edinburgh, resuming service in 2026 with an enhanced product offering. As Air Canada takes delivery of additional A321XLR aircraft, the airline will be adding more exciting routes from Toronto, Ottawa and Halifax, amongst other cities.

Make next summer your best yet and book your flights to Mallorca, Toulouse or Edinburgh on our XLR.



