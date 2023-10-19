Touchdown at Dubai’s Mr Toad’s with special deals for Rugby World Cup semis and final

Get ready for scrumptious deals, an electric atmosphere and the best in live, big screen action with Mr Toad’s special packages for the Rugby World Cup finals.

Tuck into brunch style dishes and sip on free-flowing drinks for the semi-finals (20 and 21 October), third place play-off (27 October) and finals day (28 October) at selected Mr Toad’s outlets in Dubai.

Packages with sharing platters, unlimited drinks and dessert at half time are AED175 per person including soft drinks and AED250 for house beverages. Children can join in too, at AED100 for under 12s. Guests also receive a two-for-one meal voucher for the next time they visit any Mr Toad’s.

The Rugby World Cup finals offers apply at Mr Toad’s at Premier Inn Al Jaddaf, Silicon Oasis, Dubai Investments Park and Al Garhoud.

Booking is advised, so call direct to secure your spot, or contact @mrtoadsme on social.

Mr Toad’s location Phone

Al Jaddaf 056 411 4602

Dubai Investments Park 056 411 4599

Silicon Oasis 056 411 4601

Garhoud/Dubai Airport 056 411 4598