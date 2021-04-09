Tahiti to reopen to tourism next month

The president of French Polynesia, Edouard Fritch, travelled to Paris to meet several members of the French government, including president Emmanuel Macron.

During the trip, he revealed the islands of Tahiti will reopen to tourism on May 1st.

Fritch argued the Covid-19 pandemic in French Polynesia is now “under control,” with less than 20 new cases per week.

This is due to new protective measures, authorities said.

The vaccination campaign in the destination is also accelerating, with vaccination against Covid-19 now open to all.

Regarding entry conditions, Fritch said: “We are going to put in place a protocol at the entry of our borders using virological testing, serological testing, vaccine and an ETIS (Electronic Travel Information System).

“We will explain this protocol in detail with the high commissioner in the coming days.”