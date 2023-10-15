Holidays in Tahiti? Yes, Please!

Best place to spend the holidays? On the beach, of course! With accessible and authentic culture and cuisine and sophisticated holiday offerings, the Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Beach Resort on the island of Moorea in the Islands of Tahiti, just an 8-hour flight from the West Coast, offers the ultimate paradise getaway and is the one-stop that covers it all.

Breathtaking Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Beach Resort is an idyllic retreat for travelers seeking the quintessential South Pacific island getaway, nestled between turquoise lagoons, gorgeous green jagged mountain peaks, lush tropical gardens, and powder sugar sand beaches, imbued with authentic Polynesian hospitality and culture throughout the stunning property. Special holiday offerings for the 2023-2024 season include Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas Day brunch, New Year’s Eve Soiree (fire dancing, DJ, and fireworks over the lagoon!) and a spectacular New Year’s Day brunch; along with kids’ activities, traditional ukulele music and, of course, the arrival of Santa.

The Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Beach Resort was just named a top resort for the third year in a row on “Condé Nast Traveler’s Annual Readers’ Choice Awards.” Moorea was recently celebrated on “Travel + Leisure Readers’ 5 Favorite Islands in Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific of 2023” and “Travel + Leisure Readers’ 25 Favorite Islands in the World of 2023” in the magazine’s annual “World’s Best” survey for 2023, as well as being in the top three of Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards for “Best Islands” in the Australia/South Pacific category.

“Moorea is a captivating island with deep culture and diverse cuisine. Hotel guests can see how extraordinary the island is, but they also want to taste it. From the delectable and sweet local Tahitian pineapple to uber-fresh poisson cru, Tahitian cuisine brings to life the abundance of fruits grown on the mountains and the freshest fish from lagoons. It’s a truly tangible experience that our guests take home with them, and our holiday celebrations and offerings this year let us showcase and celebrate the magic of Moorea,” shares Executive Chef Frédéric Gigou.

Guests can indulge in overwater bungalows, beachfront villas, or garden bungalows, all designed with traditional Polynesian décor including sacred wood, bamboo, pandanus, palm leaves, mother-of-pearl, and shells, paired with modern amenities, and then jump straight into the world’s best snorkeling, scuba diving, paddleboarding, and kayaking or can dip their toes in the pool perched on the lagoon or unwind with traditional Tahitian spa treatments renowned for the use of monoi oil.

The resort’s culture is deeply rooted in Tahitian tradition and history, with more than 90 percent of its staff from the island of Moorea. Guests can immerse themselves on property in Tahitian music, dance, traditions and cuisine. Cultural workshops are offered daily, including the famed Tahitian dance ‘ori Tahiti,’ the art of the hei (Tahitian flower crown), and the communal ahima’a Sunday roast and gathering.

In addition to the holiday offerings this year, the Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Beach Resort offers a spectacular and unforgettable culinary experience at K Restaurant, where diners slip their toes into the sand for an intimate and purely Polynesian chic experience under a majestically peaked cathedral-ceiling made of rare Kahaia wood from the Tuamotu archipelago and follow the “tasting trail” of exquisitely blended Tahitian and French cuisines and wines, all just steps from the lagoon.

“Tahitian culture and French joie de vive are infused in everything we offer guests at Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Beach Resort,” shares Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Beach Resort General Manager Sabine Lamberts. “From the stunning natural beauty of Moorea to our luxurious accommodations, exceptional service, and cultural authenticity, we strive to exceed our guests’ expectations and create memories that will last a lifetime and bring them back again and again.”

For more information, visit www.sofitel-moorea-kiaora.com for room rates and holiday package offerings.