Swissôtel Kursaal Bern to open next autumn

More than 20 years after opening, the Kursaal Bern has entered a new chapter in its history.

Kongress + Kursaal Bern entered into an agreement with Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts whereby, effective in autumn 2020, Hotel Allegro will then be operated as Swissôtel Kursaal Bern.

As part of this exciting next chapter for the hotel, Kongress + Kursaal Bern will invest approximately CHF16 million on remodelling the property’s 171 guest rooms as well as the lobby space.

Renovations will commence next January and are due to be completed by autumn 2020.

The hotel will remain open during the refurbishment process.

Once complete, guests can look forward to clever design solutions, high-quality furnishings and a carefully thought-out sustainability concept, but also to traditional Swiss hospitality in the midst of one of the country’s most historic cities.

“Our search for a strong international brand partner led us to Swissôtel.

“It combines genuine Swiss hospitality with intelligent design and a stimulating atmosphere.

“This makes us a perfect match,” said Kevin Kunz, chief executive Kongress + Kursaal Bern.

“Regardless of the change in brand, we will of course keep the proven management team in place and will continue offering traditional Bernese hospitality,” Kunz reassures.

Operating more than 30 hotels in 18 countries, Swissôtel, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2020, has been part of the Accor group since 2016.

The partnership agreement between the brand and Kursaal Bern is a landmark moment for the tourism sector in the city.

Both Kursaal and the hotel will benefit from Accor’s global reservations system, the company’s worldwide sales teams, direct booking channels, and access to new, innovative technologies.