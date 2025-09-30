Discover Graubunden this winter: Switzerland’s Alpine paradise

Picture this: snow-capped peaks stretching endlessly into crystal-clear skies, charming mountain villages that look like they’ve stepped out of a fairy tale, and experiences so magical they’ll stay with you forever. Welcome to Graubunden – Switzerland’s best-kept secret!

This stunning region in southeastern Switzerland is where jaw-dropping nature meets luxury living. Think St. Moritz glamour mixed with hidden alpine valleys, world-famous ski trails winding through pristine forests, and thermal baths that feel like ancient sanctuaries. Ready to fall in love with the Swiss Alps? Here are six incredible experiences that will show you why Graubunden should be at the top of your travel list.

Glide Through Paradise: Nordic Skiing Adventures

Cross-country skiing enthusiasts, prepare to be amazed! Graubunden boasts Switzerland’s largest network of Nordic skiing trails, stretching an incredible 1,700 kilometres across pristine mountain valleys, through snow-draped forests, and over frozen alpine lakes.

Choose from the Engadin Experience which offers over 240 kilometres of world-class trails, or the Davos Klosters, home to the annual FIS Cross-Country Skiing World Cup that covers more than 100 kilometres of classic trails and 75 kilometres of skating pistes. From gentle valley trails for beginners to high-altitude challenges for the ambitious, Graubunden’s network ensures every skier finds their perfect route. Many areas even offer dog-friendly trails, so your four-legged companions can join the adventure!

Architectural Serenity: 7132 Thermal Baths in Vals

Step into a world where architecture becomes art with a visit to the legendary 7132 Thermal Baths. Designed by renowned architect Peter Zumthor, this bucket list experience is part of the 7132 Hotel that achieved five-star status in 2017.

Carved from 60,000 slabs of local Vals quartzite, this architectural masterpiece was granted protected heritage status shortly after completion. The concept brilliantly interprets a stone quarry, creating mysterious grottos and chambers where highly mineralized water from the St. Peter Spring (naturally heated to 30°C) provides the ultimate rejuvenation experience. The attached ESPA spa also offers signature massages using essential oils and warmed Vals stones, creating a complete sensory journey that rivals any experience on earth.

Journey of a Lifetime: The Bernina Express

All aboard for one of the world’s most spectacular train journeys! The famous Bernina Express winds through Graubunden’s most dramatic landscapes, offering panoramic views that will leave you speechless. From glacier-capped peaks to palm trees, this UNESCO World Heritage railway route showcases the incredible diversity of the region.

The journey takes you past pristine alpine lakes, through spiral viaducts, and over breathtaking bridges, with every curve revealing new vistas that seem almost too beautiful to be real.

Shop till you drop at Via Serlas in St. Moritz

When you need a break from alpine adventures, Via Serlas in St. Moritz beckons with its world-class luxury shopping. Despite its small size, this elegant street packs a powerful fashion punch, hosting boutiques from renowned fashion ateliers including Versace, Cartier, Hermès, and Bulgari.

Beyond international luxury brands, discover Swiss treasures like the family-run Lamm Cashmere House, where quality knits have been crafted for decades – the chicest way to stay warm in the Alps! Whether you’re hunting for designer fashion, exquisite watches, jewellery, or stylish furniture, Via Serlas transforms shopping into an art form.

Experience the Lenzerheide Magic Forest

For two enchanting weeks each December, the mountain village of Lenzerheide transforms into something straight out of a fairy tale. The Zauberwald (Magic Forest) is an open-air winter festival that combines mesmerizing light installations, live music, culinary delights, and a charming market village nestled in a snowy wonderland.

National and international illumination artists create interactive installations that captivate visitors of all ages, while cozy wooden chalets offer regional treats and handmade gifts. Don’t miss the evening concerts for children, where Switzerland’s finest storytellers gather in magical yurts to share tales and songs under the starlit alpine sky.

Indulge in the famous Engadin Tart

No visit to Graubunden is complete without indulging in the legendary Engadin tart (tuorta da nusch engiadinaisa). This Swiss specialty, filled with rich cream, decadent caramel, and chunky walnuts, represents generations of local confectioners’ dedication to perfection.

Born in the gourmet paradise of St. Moritz – where one in ten restaurants boasts world-class ratings – this sweet masterpiece has become such a beloved tradition that it fills the suitcases of travelers worldwide. For the ultimate experience, take a baking class and learn to create your own slice of Engadin heaven!

For more details, please visit https://www.visitgraubunden.com/en/