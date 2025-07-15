Lars Wagner to become CEO of Airbus’ Commercial Aircraft

Lars Wagner, currently Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTU Aero Engines AG, based in Munich, will join the Airbus Executive Committee and succeed Christian Scherer as CEO of the Commercial Aircraft business, effective 1 January 2026.

Lars Wagner will join Airbus from the beginning of November 2025 to ensure a smooth transition with Christian Scherer. Christian remains CEO of the Commercial Aircraft business until 31 December 2025, topping a career spanning over 40 years in several executive roles with Airbus.

Lars Wagner, 50, has held the position of CEO at MTU Aero Engines AG since January 2023. Prior to his appointment as CEO and since joining MTU in 2015, Lars notably assumed the roles of Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President in charge of OEM operations. He previously held a number of management positions at Airbus including in Bremen, Hamburg and Toulouse. Lars holds a degree in mechanical and aeronautical engineering as well as an MBA.