London SkyBar, situated at the very top of the Millbank Tower, is downright Gagged to announce its upcoming and newest event, Drag Brunch – The Icons.

The event kicks off on Saturday, February 29th.

Even better, this month’s brunch is an entire afternoon dedicated to the princess of pop herself, Miss Britney Spears.

Joining guests on the 28th floor from 13:00-17:00, will be some of London’s most fabulous queens, ready to slay the dance floor and werk the runway, serving the hits of Britney, or Ms Spears to you.

Watch them wipe the floor, as you Kiki the afternoon away with your nearest and fiercest.

Starting at 13:00, guests can sashay their way up to the top floor where they will be welcomed by stunning views across London and start your 90-minute unlimited prosecco or punch extravaganza.

Then you can tuck into a two-hour unlimited buffet, including a build-a-bagel station, because no truly camp afternoon is complete without one.

The queens from ‘That’s Drag’ will then entertain, as you throw back the bagels faster than they can death drop.

You’ll then sashay away at around 17:00 back down to ground level wearing nothing but glitter and a smile.

Drag Brunch – The Icons! will take place on the last Saturday of every month, with a Madonna themed brunch in March and then the queen of absolutely everything, Cher, will rule the brunch theme for April.

More Information

Tickets can be booked here.