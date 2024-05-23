The Apurva Kempinski Bali Announced as the First GSTC-Certified Hotel in Indonesia

In pursuit of their commitment to sustainable growth, The Apurva Kempinski Bali proudly announces its groundbreaking achievement of Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Certification, making it the first hotel in Indonesia to obtain this recognition.

The Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) is an internationally acclaimed independent organisation promoting best practices in sustainable tourism. By providing guidance for rigorous standards in the travel and tourism sectors, GSTC certification aims to support the four pillars: Sustainable Management, Social Impact, Cultural and Community Preservation, and Environmental Stewardship.

Sustainability has been the core of The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s brand strategy roadmap, encompassing all aspects of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) aligned with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals 17. The GSTC certification signifies the resort’s commitment to sustainable growth to measure, enhance, and communicate its commitment to sustainable practices. The rigorous audit by the GSTC’s appointed certification body, Control Union, highlighted the key criteria:

Effective Sustainability Management: The resort integrates sustainable principles into its operation through policies and procedures that adhere to ethical business within the organisation and external stakeholders. In addition, the resort has a dedicated ESG team that continuously monitors and improves sustainable initiatives.

Maximise Social and Economic Benefits for the Local Community: Deeply committed to fostering local employment, the resort has achieved a significant target of 21,7% local hires from the surrounding communities by December 2023. Additionally, the resort’s commitment to nurturing a more sustainable economy is evident in its Sustainable Agriculture programme in partnership with Samsara Living Museum. This program educates local farmers in eco-farming techniques, aiming to produce kitchen supplies that meet the 5-star standards required by the hotel and opening doors for local farmers to provide directly to the hotel, eliminating the involvement of the middlemen. To further support community development, the resort also collaborates with educational institutions like the Bali Culinary Pastry School and Politeknik Negri Bali to provide training opportunities and strive for the economic growth and sustainability of the local community.

Maximise Benefits to Cultural Heritage: The resort is a living theatre where guests experience the power of Indonesian culture showcased by every performer and every member of staff, and a marvellous backdrop of art and architecture. Ultimately, the culture preservation is highlighted through the resort’s annual campaign, focusing on collaborating with partners across disciplines to curate unique guest experiences while integrating Indonesia’s culture, tradition, and heritage.

Maximise Benefits to Environment and Minimise Negative Impacts: Committed to reducing its environmental footprint, the resort employs a science-based approach, encompassing a range of initiatives such as Hydroponic Rooftop Garden, Waste Management, Sustainable Weddings, and Electric Vehicle Experience. To further emphasise its dedication to climate neutrality, the resort partnered with Eco-Tourism Bali to launch the mangrove planting programme, beginning with the planting of 1,000 seeds.

“At our resort, we continually strive to innovate and find new ways to drive sustainability forward in the hospitality industry. It is truly an honour for us to be the first hotel in Indonesia to receive the prestigious GSTC certification.” Shared General Manager, Vincent Guironnet. “This recognition reaffirms our commitment, not only to providing unparalleled luxury experiences but also to leading the charge in sustainable tourism practices. We remain dedicated to creating impactful change while delivering exceptional experiences to our guests, and shaping a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

Discover more information about The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s Sustainability Programmes. https://www.kempinski.com/en/the-apurva-kempinski-bali/overview/hotel-information/sustainability