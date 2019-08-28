Sushisamba coming to the Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah

Nakheel has confirmed the Sushisamba restaurant is to open on the 51st floor of the Palm Tower, 220 metres above the world-famous Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Sushisamba, which currently operates in London, Miami, Las Vegas and Amsterdam, has partnered with Dubai’s Sunset Hospitality Group for the new venue, which will open in 2020.

The restaurant is one of a range of upcoming dining attractions on Palm Jumeirah, which is fast becoming a global culinary hub, with a host of existing and upcoming food and beverage-focussed destinations, including the Pointe, Club Vista Mare, Palm West Beach and Nakheel Mall.

Sushisamba at the Palm Tower will offer a unique blend of Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian cuisine, culture, music and design – as well as sweeping views of the Palm, the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline.

Omar Khoory, managing director, Nakheel Malls, said: “Palm Jumeirah’s restaurant and recreation scene continues to bring a new dimension to living and leisure in the UAE, delivering unrivalled hospitality, experiences and views for residents and tourists.

“Sushisamba will undoubtedly be one of Dubai’s most-anticipated new attractions, and we look forward to the opening of this stunning, internationally-renowned venue.”

The Palm Tower is directly connected to Nakheel Mall, which will feature its own unique blend of food and beverage concepts, including a collection of rooftop fine dining restaurants.

Nakheel Mall, opening later this year, has 300-plus shops, restaurants and attractions and its own Palm Monorail station, and is the access point for the View public observatory, located at the top of the Palm Tower, above Sushisamba.

Omar Gutierrez, chief operating officer of Sushisamba, added: “Sushisamba opened its first restaurant in New York in 1999 and has evolved into one of the world’s most sought-after venues for dining and entertainment.

“Twenty years on, we are gearing up to open in Dubai which, as a growing culinary destination, is a perfect fit for Sushisamba, and complements our other international locations perfectly.”

More Information

Soaring 240 metres above Palm Jumeirah, the awe-inspiring Palm Tower comprises a 289-room St. Regis hotel, 432 luxury residences and a host of recreational facilities at ground and roof level.

The hotel occupies the first 18 floors, with fully-furnished studios and one, two- and three-bedroom apartments on the upper floors.

Above the residences is a three-storey rooftop dining and leisure complex – a destination in itself – offering a trio of unique attractions: a 50th floor infinity pool, Sushisamba on level 51 and the View public observatory at floor 52.