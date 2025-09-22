Survey reveals that 91% of UAE Residents consider Breakfast the Most Important Meal of the day

Ahead of Better Breakfast Day on 26 September, Premier Inn Middle East has revealed new insights into the UAE’s breakfast routines. The survey shows that more than 90% of residents consider breakfast the most important meal of the day, with 76% eating it daily. Eggs (88%) are the nation’s favourite breakfast dish, fresh fruit (81%) is the most popular healthy pick, and pancakes (52%) are the top choice for a morning treat.

The findings also highlight that hotels are the most popular breakfast spot (33%), with 98% having breakfast when staying at a hotel and buffets strongly preferred (71%). For most residents, the main benefit of breakfast is the energy boost it provides to start the day (85%).

Simon Leigh, Managing Director of Premier Inn Middle East, said: “A good night’s sleep and a hearty breakfast go hand in hand at Premier Inn. These survey insights give us a better understanding of how our guests like to start their day. At Mr Toad’s Pub & Kitchen, our unlimited breakfast features everything from British classics to lighter, healthier dishes and international options. Guest favourites such as a full English breakfast, pancakes, fresh fruit, croissants, and yoghurt are served in a welcoming space that supports wellbeing and fuels guests for whatever the day holds.”

Key Findings from the Breakfast Survey

Breakfast Habits

Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day by a staggering 91% of respondents. Three in four (76%) eat it daily, while 18% have it at least once a week. Just 2% never eat breakfast. The main reasons for skipping breakfast are lack of time (31%), not feeling hungry (31%), or preferring to eat later in the day (15%).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitun De Sarkar, Clinical Dietician says: “It’s great to see so many people value breakfast - and science backs it up. Breakfast activates the brain’s memory centre, and helps stabilise blood sugar, mood and decision-making, making it less likely you’ll over-snack later. Regular breakfast eaters have up to 30% better concentration with children scoring higher on tests and adults reporting sharper focus at work.”

“Skipping breakfast on the other hand, often leads to stronger cravings later in the day. Intermittent fasting works for some, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution. For women especially, regular fasting may raise stress hormones and disrupt cycles, so it should be tailored, not followed blindly.

“My tip: even a quick 5-minute hack like Greek yogurt with seeds and berries can reset your metabolism and kick-start your day.”

Nearly half of respondents (47%) eat breakfast between 8-10am, with 43% eating between 6-8am. De Sarkar comments: “Eating between 6-10am suits the body’s natural clock. Cortisol, your wake-up/stress hormone, is higher in the morning, so pairing protein with whole grains helps balance energy. Aim for breakfast within 2-3 hours of waking - sooner if active. The key is to eat when you’re slightly hungry, not starving.”

What’s on your plate?

The top 10 breakfast favourites of the nation are eggs (88%), fresh fruit (80%), croissants (67%), toast (65%), pancakes (60%), cheese (59%), sausages (55%), hash browns (54%), yogurt (54%), and salad (53%).

De Sarkar says: “Residents love balance. Eggs and fresh fruit dominate, showing demand for protein and produce, while pastries and pancakes highlight that indulgence is part of the breakfast ritual. People want variety - a mix of healthy and indulgent - reflecting a global trend toward flexible eating.”

Most respondents prefer an omelette (36%) in the morning, followed by fried eggs sunny side up (19%) and scrambled eggs (18%). “Omelettes are number 1 for a good reason – they are nutritious and wholesome. Add mushrooms, spinach, or tomatoes for a fiber boost.

“Boiled or poached eggs have half the calories of fried eggs, which are fine as a treat when paired with greens or wholegrain toast.”

The majority find healthy breakfast options important (97%) with fresh fruit (81%), salad (54%) and avocado (52%) topping the list. “Healthy breakfast matters. Fresh fruit hydrates, avocado and nuts provide healthy fats, and smoked fish delivers brain-boosting omega-3s. Protein eaten in the morning is absorbed up to 20% more efficiently, boosting energy and focus.”

The most loved breakfast treat are pancakes (52%), sweet pastries (48%) and fried items like sausages and bacon (47%). “Over half of people love pancakes, pastries, or fried items - and honestly, so do I! Treats are absolutely fine if you keep balance in mind. I follow the 80/20 rule: 80% nourishing foods, 20% indulgence. One perfect croissant savoured slowly beats three grabbed on the run - it’s about quality, not quantity.

“Sausages, bacon, and hash browns are higher in fat and sodium, but fine to enjoy occasionally, especially on active days. Pair your treat with protein or fruit to keep energy steady.”

The most popular breakfast drinks are coffee (69%), fruit juice (66%), tea (43%), water (40%) and smoothies (24%). “Always start with water before coffee - it hydrates and can boost alertness up to 25%. Coffee is best 30-60 minutes after waking, when cortisol drops and caffeine works better – without the mid morning crash. Tea provides antioxidants, which support overall health. Whole fruit beats juice for its fiber, while smoothies are best simple and low in sugar.”

Global Bites

Respondents also enjoy international breakfast options with 32% choosing Asian, 27% Arabic and 26% Indian dishes. De Sarkar comments: “The UAE reflects a rich cultural mix. From dim sums to dosas, people aren’t just sticking to traditional staples - they’re exploring flavours that add variety, nutritional diversity, and support gut health.

“Dosa (70%) and idli (55%) are top Indian picks for their light, fermented benefits, while paratha (58%) pairs best with yogurt or eggs. Rice (66%) and noodles (41%) remain Asian comfort favorites, but lighter swaps like brown rice and quinoa are rising. Regional staples such as hummus (70%) and foul (62%) are nutrient-rich, and even falafel (66%) can be healthy when baked or air-fried.”

Breakfast Benefits and Trends

Respondents feel breakfast boosts energy (85%), improves concentration and performance (64%), and provides essential nutrients (50%). De Sarkar explains: “Most link breakfast with an energy boost, and they’re absolutely right. After an overnight fast, your body’s stored energy is low, and a morning meal replenishes it. Eating breakfast can improve focus and performance by up to 20%, reduce snacking, support healthy weight, and lower long-term risk of metabolic diseases.”

Top breakfast trends include superfoods (chia, flax, berries) 25%, international flavours 24%, and locally sourced or organic ingredients 22%.

“These trends mirror what I see locally and globally. Superfoods like chia and flax have gone mainstream, supporting gut health. The UAE fusion breakfasts - hummus with pancakes, dosa with avocado - help diversify gut bacteria. Locally sourced and organic foods are rising as people seek transparency, and plant-based options continue to grow, even among meat-eaters.

“Superfoods and global flavours may top the charts, but the real trend is health itself - wellness is now a must-have at breakfast.”

Breakfast Environment

Hotels are the top breakfast spot (33%), followed by home (32%) and cafés/restaurants (17%), with no less than 98% having breakfast when staying at a hotel. Most respondents wear casual clothes to breakfast (81%), with 8% in pajamas/loungewear and 3% in business attire.

De Sarkar says: “Hotel breakfasts are almost a ritual - even after a late night, many set the alarm just to make it. After a hearty spread, I’m happy to skip lunch! It’s comfort, indulgence, and convenience all in one. Some even show up in pajamas or bathrobes, proving hotel breakfasts are a safe, relaxed space where the focus is simply enjoying the first meal of the day.”

Most prefer buffets (71%), 24% a la carte, and 3% Grab & Go. “Buffets are a UAE favourite, and balance is key. Start smart with fruit or salad to aid digestion, add protein early to cut calorie intake by up to 20%, and finish with sweets to avoid sugar spikes. Think of your plate as 50% colours (fruits and veggies), 25% protein, and 25% carbs for a satisfying, guilt-free breakfast.”

Mitun De Sarkar’s Top 10 of Better Breakfast Tips

Protein is your morning insurance: Eat eggs, yogurt or beans. Protein at breakfast is used 20% more efficiently than later in the day, fueling muscles and curbing cravings.

Eat berries, your Botox in a bowl: Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries are antioxidants that boost memory and protect skin from aging.

Bread isn’t bad, bad bread is: White toast spikes sugar, while sourdough or multigrain provides steady energy and gut support.

Drink water before coffee: One glass boosts alertness by 25%. Hydration is the real wake-up call, caffeine just joins later.

Pastries aren’t villains, portions are: One small croissant equals the calories of two boiled eggs. Enjoy it but balance with protein.

Buffet hack – order matters: Start with fruit, then protein, carbs, and finish with sweets. Protein first can reduce overall calorie intake by 20%.

Avocado is not a trend, it’s therapy: Good fats steady sugar and soothe hormones. Walnuts even look like a brain and feed it too.

Match breakfast to your day: Got an active morning? Go big with eggs, sausages, and fruit. Desk day? Keep it light with yogurt, nuts, and berries.

The sugar trap is real: Many cereals pack more sugar than fizzy drinks. Make your own granola with oats, nuts and fruit.

Skipping breakfast is cortisol chaos, especially for women during (peri)menopause: It spikes stress hormones, fueling cravings, hot flashes, mood swings, and belly weight - balance beats extremes every time.

For the complete overview of all breakfast survey results, please click here.

To celebrate Better Breakfast Day, Premier Inn is offering free breakfast at Mr Toad’s Pub & Kitchen and Nuevo. Guests who book 3 nights or more in Dubai, or 4 nights or more in Abu Dhabi or Doha on 26-27 September, can enjoy breakfast on us during their stay, valid until 15 February 2026. Only available when you book direct at premierinn.ae or call +971 600 500 503. T&Cs apply. Subject to availability.