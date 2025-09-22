With 180 percent growth in the past decade and 1,746 projects worldwide, the booming branded residences sector will be in the spotlight once again at Future Hospitality Summit – FHS World 2025 with a dedicated, full-day conference on 29 October.

Held adjacently with FHS World, The Branded Residences Forum is an exclusive one-day forum exploring the thriving sector of branded residences. Under the theme “Where Brands Shape the Future of Living”, the forum will examine key topics related to the development and operation of branded residences such as branded real estate investment, hospitality market spotlights, brand strategy and residential marketing, legal and contractual frameworks, design and sustainable development, cross-sector brand expansion, and loyalty, lifestyle and living.

Confirmed speakers include Hans Meyer, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Zoku; Nick Candy, Chief Executive Officer, Candy Capital; Jeff Tisdall, Chief Business Officer, Accor One Living; Amit Arora, Chief Operating Officer, Arada; Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development - EMEA, Marriott International; Riyan Itani, ISHC, Founder and Director of Global Branded Residences; Daniel von Barloewen, Senior Vice President – Global Mixed-Use Development, Accor; Barry Landsberg, Principal, Landsberg Residential Consulting Inc., and Eleonora Srugo, Licensed Associated Real Estate Broker, Douglas Elliman and Star of Netflix’s Selling the City, amongst many others.

Research by Global Branded Residences (GBR), a leading consultancy for the sector and strategic partner for the event, shows that the global branded residences total has reached 1,746 schemes - 779 completed projects and 967 in the pipeline. The first quarter alone added 79 new pipeline projects, a 5 percent increase from the previous quarter. MENA dominated with 36 percent of those signings, led by the UAE (75 percent) and Egypt (11 percent).

The Middle East continues to assert its dominance in the global branded residences landscape, accounting for 13 percent of the world’s completed supply and an impressive 25 percent of the global development pipeline, according to GBR data. Middle Eastern cities now dominate the global pipeline for branded residences, accounting for nine of the top 24 cities worldwide. Dubai stands as the number one city globally for branded residential projects - both completed and pipeline projects - outpacing global hubs such as Miami, New York, and London by a significant margin.

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench, organiser of FHS, said: “After the overwhelming success of the inaugural Branded Residences Forum last year, we are thrilled to once again showcase this highly relevant asset class at FHS World. The Branded Residences Forum will convene an exceptional group of industry leaders, visionaries, and innovators to explore in depth the sector’s remarkable growth, ongoing evolution, and the vast array of investment opportunities it continues to generate.”

Jeff Tisdall, Chief Business Officer, Accor One Living said: “Accor One Living is proud to be the founding sponsor of the Branded Residences Forum. The demand for branded residences continues to proliferate around the world, and this trailblazing event is an essential platform for discussions among key decision makers from across the sector.”

Riyan Itani ISHC, Founder and Director of Global Branded Residences, commented: “We’re proud to once again partner with FHS World for the Branded Residences Forum - an event that reflects the extraordinary momentum of this sector, particularly in the Middle East. Hosting this event in Dubai, the undisputed global capital of branded residences, couldn’t be more appropriate. This city has not only set the benchmark but continues to redefine what’s possible in branded living. Our role as Strategic Event Partner aligns with our mission to bring data-led insights and global expertise to the region’s most visionary developers and brands. It’s a pivotal moment for branded living and we’re excited to be at the centre of the conversation.”

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development - EMEA, Marriott International, added: “Future Hospitality Summit is the leading platform in the region facilitating dialogue on trends in hospitality. As the global leader in branded residences for over 25 years, and sponsor of the Branded Residences Forum 2025, Marriott International is thrilled FHS has created a forum to share insights within this rapidly growing segment.”

A new feature at this year’s Branded Residences Forum is the World Branded Residences Awards which recognise excellence and outstanding achievement among brokerages and individual brokers operating in the global branded residences market. The award categories are Top Branded Residence Brokerage, World’s Top Branded Residence Broker and Largest Single Transaction Award. The winners will be announced on 29 October on the main stage during the Branded Residences Forum at FHS World.

Registrations are now open for The Branded Residences Forum. Click here to purchase a pass. https://www.futurehospitality.com/world/brf



Nominations for the World Branded Residences Awards are open until 19 September here. https://www.futurehospitality.com/world/brf/broker-award

Get full details and register for FHS World at https://www.futurehospitality.com/world