Etihad Airways Named Five-Star Global Airline by Airline Passenger Experience Association for 2026

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has once again been recognised as a Five-Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) for 2026. This prestigious rating is based entirely on feedback from airline passengers.

The rating was officially announced on 11 September at the APEX/IFSA Awards Ceremony, held during the APEX/IFSA Global EXPO in Long Beach, California. Nearly one million flights across almost 600 airlines worldwide were rated by passengers using a five-star scale, with results independently certified by a professional external auditing company.



Commenting on the award, Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised once again as a Five-Star Global Airline. This honour is particularly meaningful as it comes directly from our guests, whose trust and loyalty inspire us every day. At Etihad, we are committed to offering world-class service that reflects the warm Emirati hospitality of our home in Abu Dhabi, and we will continue to set new benchmarks for excellence in air travel.”



The recognition comes as Etihad continues to expand its network and enhance its award-winning guest experience across all cabins – from its unique three-room suite, The Residence, to First, Business and Economy.



Etihad recently introduced a brand-new aircraft type, the Airbus A321LR, which is redefining expectations for flying on single-aisle aircraft. Designed with wide-body comfort in mind, the aircraft offers guests an elevated experience on shorter and medium-haul routes. The aircraft features exclusive First Suites with sliding doors for privacy, lie-flat all window-facing Business seats, and next-generation Economy with 4K touchscreens.



Along with cutting-edge cabin design, the A321LR is equipped with the latest high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling guests to stay seamlessly connected throughout their journey. As well as coupled with Etihad’s award-winning inflight entertainment and personalised service, the A321LR ensures that travellers enjoy a consistent five-star experience, whether flying long-haul or regionally.



The APEX/IFSA Global EXPO is the airline industry’s leading event for passenger experience, bringing together airlines, suppliers, and partners to celebrate innovation and excellence in travel.