Nakheel Mall unveils festive village in Dubai

Nakheel Mall has announced the launch of its newest retail destination in time for the festive season.

The mall is set to celebrate the festive season by welcoming customers to experience a one-of-a-kind nostalgic and stylish Festive Village on its new rooftop until January 2nd.

The only Rooftop Festive Village in Dubai has been transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with free activities such as live music, entertainment, market, ice rink, a huge festive tree and kids play area.

It is also home to festive restaurants, complemented by awe-inspiring festive decorations, blended with tinsel shimmers and hanging lights to create a truly special space dedicated to holiday cheer.

Nakheel Mall is a leading retail and entertainment destination within Palm Jumeirah in Dubai

“Delight in the holiday magic with loved ones across a variety of festive entertainment including a free Santa meet and greet, a lush market for all festive gifting, a fun play area for the kids complete with Toy Factory Workshops, a winter-wonderland ice rink, and a jaw-dropping 13-metre Festive tree and live music every day at the entrance of Santa’s hideout,” said a company spokesman.