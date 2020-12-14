Wizz Air launches new route to Gibraltar

Wizz Air has welcomed its first flight from London Luton to Gibraltar.

Located at the entrance to the Mediterranean Sea, Gibraltar boasts warm year-round temperatures making it the perfect destination to enjoy some winter sun.

Whether its hiking up the iconic limestone Rock for views of the Moroccan coastline, learning about the unique Moorish, Spanish and British cultural influences or sampling some of the best fresh seafood, Gibraltar is perfect for adventurers, history lovers and foodies alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

For passengers looking to book a trip, Gibraltar is a restriction-free option to holidaymakers as it remains on the travel corridor, meaning those arriving in England from Gibraltar do not have to quarantine on return.

Owain Jones, managing directors Wizz Air UK, said: “With the launch of our affordable flights to Gibraltar today, we are offering passengers yet another exciting travel opportunity, this time to the Mediterranean peninsula of Gibraltar.

“A truly unique destination, Gibraltar offers travellers a fascinating blend of history and culture, spectacular views from the top of the Rock and of course, a chance to see its famous Barbary Macaques.”