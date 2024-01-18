AL FAISALIAH HOTEL OFFICIALLY REBRANDS   AS MANDARIN ORIENTAL AL FAISALIAH, RIYADH

Al Faisaliah Hotel, one of the most sought-after addresses in Saudi Arabia, has officially rebranded as Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh. This marks Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s debut in the Kingdom, bringing the brand’s prestige and legendary service to a landmark in the heart of Riyadh.

To mark this significant milestone, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held in the presence of Al Khozama Company’s Chairman, His Royal Highness Prince Bandar Bin Saud Bin Khaled Al Saud, and Chief Executive Officer, Khalid Saud Abu Haimed, as well as Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s senior leadership including Chief Operating Officer, Christoph Mares, Chief Commercial Officer, Joanna Flint, Area Vice President Operations, Michael Koth, and General Manager of Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh, Richard Johnson. As part of the ceremony, the hotel’s signature fan designed by Her Royal Highness Princess Nourah Al Faisal was unveiled, a stunning creation that draws inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s rich history, dynamic present and compelling future.



Khalid Abu Haimed, Chief Executive Officer of Al Khozama Investment, said, “The Al Faisaliah district, a defining presence in Riyadh’s skyline since 2000, forms an indelible part of the community’s collective memory. With the arrival of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group to the Kingdom, the iconic property is poised to add even more excitement to the capital and Al Faisaliah district, promising every visitor a uniquely elevated and enriched experience.”

The hotel’s General Manager, Richard Johnson, stated, “We are honoured to continue Al Faisaliah Hotel’s legacy as an iconic hotel and lifestyle destination, whilst reaffirming Mandarin Oriental’s commitment to the region. Our mission is to bring the exceptional to life, putting our guests right in the heart of luxury, business, prime dining and exploration, complete with the impeccable service that Mandarin Oriental is known for.”

Seamlessly blending contemporary luxury with Arabian design elements, Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah now features refreshed interiors, advanced spa and wellness treatments, innovative dining outlets, and a whole new world of entertainment.

Tihany Design led the redesign of the new guestrooms and suites as well as the ground floor lobby, The Mandarin Lounge, the level one meeting rooms, Al Majlis, and three atriums. The renovated public and private spaces are vibrant and unique, enlivened by bespoke Saudi-inspired artworks, custom chandeliers, dynamic architectural elements, and whispered Asian-inspired undertones.

The north building, which features several new room and suite categories, has been designed to provide utmost comfort and convenience. Guests can enjoy the 265 square-metre Royal Suite, which features seamless indoor and outdoor spaces and provides panoramic views of King Fahad Road or experience a stay like no other in the opulent Executive Corner Suite. Alternatively, guests can choose from contemporary rooms that are amongst the most spacious in Saudi Arabia. All accommodation provides 24-hour butler service as well as advanced entertainment systems.



Long considered amongst the best in Riyadh, the nine distinct dining destinations at Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah promise unforgettable experiences for every occasion. The stylish all-day dining venue La Brasserie serves international cuisine to delight every palate, whilst the fine-dining restaurant The Globe offers modern European cuisine with breathtaking panoramic views of Riyadh city. A roster of other world-class dining options available within the complex, such as LPM,Mamo Michelangelo and Asir Lounge, make it a truly exceptional culinary destination.

In addition, the award-winning ladies Spa at Mandarin Oriental has introduced a new selection of exclusive skincare products, indulgent full-body rituals and destination-inspired wellness treatments. Fitness enthusiasts can make use of the gym, reserve the private tennis court, or dive into the sparkling 16-metre swimming pool replete with soothing waterfalls, cleansing steam baths, and scented Finnish-style saunas.

Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah is an architecturally recognisable part of the city’s skyline, within a world-class leisure and entertainment complex in the prestigious Olaya district, easily accessible from King Khalid International Airport and King Abdulaziz Historical Center. It represents the ultimate destination for socialising and celebrating life’s biggest milestones, with Prince Sultan’s Grand Hall as the centrepiece of the hotel’s event facilities. The magnificent space holds up to 4,000 guests, in addition to offering world-class catering services, a high-tech Business Centre and versatile meeting rooms for all occasions.

This iconic award winning hotel, winner of the 2023 World Travel Awards for World’s Leading Business & Conference Hotel and World’s Leading Penthouse will undoubtedly win further awards in the year ahead, and with the added benefit of the Mandarin Oriental name behind it who would bet against it.

For more information and reservations, visit https://www.mandarinoriental.com/en/riyadh/olaya.